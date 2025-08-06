Will construction of the Third Temple soon begin? What I am going to share in this article is truly shocking. For years, the Temple Institute has been preparing for the rebuilding of the Temple in Jerusalem, and now it appears that they believe that the time has come. Needless to say, any effort to rebuild the Temple would create a firestorm of controversy all over the globe. But there is clearly a tremendous amount of momentum inside Israel to allow construction to commence, and someone has been putting up road signs that literally point people in the direction of the coming Temple…

The buzz surrounding the idea of a ‘Third Temple’ seems to have gone up a notch. Unofficial road signs are appearing, directing people to “The House of the Lord.” They may be made by rogue sign makers in a guerilla operation, but their very existence signifies that something major is brewing. Never far from the minds of many Orthodox Jews, the reconstruction of the Temple is something promised in scripture several times in both the Old and New Testaments. What was once dismissed as the pipe dream of fringe radicals is now beginning to crystallize into a tangible possibility within our lifetime – especially amid current discussions of previously unimaginable peace agreements.

I want to stress that the Israeli government is not putting up these signs.

But the fact that they are going up and are not immediately being taken down is certainly making a statement.

Personally, I don’t see how construction could possibly start until some sort of a peace agreement is reached and the war in the Middle East finally comes to an end.

But on Sunday, the Temple Institute posted a graphic on Facebook that boldly declared to the entire world that “IT’S TIME TO BUILD”…

This Facebook post was made on a specific day when Israelis remember the destruction of the First and Second Temples…

The announcement was made during Tisha B’Av, the annual Jewish fast day commemorating the destruction of both the First and Second Temples. This solemn day is marked by mourning, prayer and reflection on the loss of the Temple as the center of worship. For the Temple Institute, however, the fast is also seen as a call to action, transforming grief over past destruction into preparation for rebuilding. As outlined in the Institute’s Statement of Principles, the organization is dedicated to restoring “Temple consciousness” and preparing for the construction of the Third Temple on Mount Moriah. They argue that one-third of the commandments in the Torah revolve around the Temple and that Judaism without it is incomplete. The Temple, in their view, is not just a relic of the past but a divine mandate awaiting fulfillment in the present.

On the same day, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and thousands of other Israelis visited the Temple Mount to pray…

On the Jewish fast day of Tisha B’Av, which mourns the destruction of the First and Second Temples, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir ascended the Temple Mount, joining thousands of Jewish visitors expected to visit and pray throughout the day. Under Ben-Gvir’s policy, Israeli police have allowed Jewish visitors to sing, pray in the eastern section of the mount, and even prostrate, a significant shift from the longstanding status quo that prohibits overt Jewish worship at the flashpoint site. Videos from Sunday morning showed dozens of Jewish worshippers singing and dancing openly on the mount. Police did not intervene. In one incident, an Arab man who shouted at a group of Jewish visitors was removed and arrested by security forces.

Many in the western world do not understand how significant this was.

It is extremely controversial for Israelis to worship on the Temple Mount, and this sparked tremendous anger throughout the Islamic world.

Of course actually attempting to rebuild the Temple on the Temple Mount would be far more controversial.

For years, the Temple Institute has been doing what it can to prepare for the day when that will become a reality…

The garments for priestly service, including the ephod of the high priest adorned with 12 precious stones, have also been completed. But this isn’t symbolic costume design. These garments have been approved by rabbinic scholars and are part of an actual plan to reinstate temple service. More than 300 men with verifiable lineage tracing back to the priestly line of Aaron are now undergoing rigorous training. From animal sacrifices to ritual purification, they are being equipped for real-world ministry in a future temple.

But one element is still missing.

Temple rituals cannot begin again without the ashes of a red heifer, and the Temple Institute just admitted that they do not currently have an acceptable candidate for a red heifer sacrifice…

Our longtime supporters are certainly aware that the Institute’s efforts to raise or discover a red heifer suitable for the purpose of achieving the ashes of the red heifer go back more than two decades. We have forged deep connections with cattle growers in the United States, both professionally and personally. We have worked with cattle growers in Israel. We have raised red heifer candidates here in Israel and flown over red heifer candidates from Texas. The halachot concerning the eligibility of a potential red heifer are very strict and unfortunately all our efforts so far have been frustrated by the appearance of more than one non-red hair on all our potential candidates. Nevertheless, our efforts continue.

But it is important to note that a red heifer that was not perfect was used during a practice ceremony on July 1st…

For years, Texas businessman Byron Stinson has dreamed of a world at peace. That dream came one step closer on July 1, when a practice run of an ancient purification ceremony involving a red heifer — a cow that has not given birth — was held on a remote hilltop in northern Israel. Some evangelical Christians like Stinson, as well as some Orthodox and Messianic Jews, believe the red heifer ritual described in the biblical Book of Numbers could pave the way to rebuilding a Jewish temple in Jerusalem. A new temple, which would replace a temple destroyed by the Romans in the first century, would usher in the kingdom of God, ruled by a messianic figure.

In my personal opinion, the effort to rebuild the Temple is not going to move forward too much while this war is still going on.

After the war is over, I am entirely convinced that we will see a comprehensive peace deal in the Middle East which will lead to the formal establishment of a Palestinian state.

That peace deal may also contain a provision which would allow Israelis to rebuild the Temple.

We really are living in the end times, and it looks like things are certainly going to get very “interesting” in the months ahead.

