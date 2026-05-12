The Pacific Ocean is aggressively heating up, and that means big trouble for the months ahead. It is being projected that we will experience a “Super El Niño” similar to the one that the world experienced in 1877 and 1878. That “Super El Niño” created horrifying droughts and famines all over the planet. As a result, more than 50 million people died. It truly was one of the worst environmental disasters in recorded history, and now a repeat performance is on the way.

Each “El Niño” is different.

Some are quite weak, and some are quite strong.

Unfortunately, scientists are telling us that the “El Niño” that is coming in the middle of this year will be immensely powerful…

Multiple forecast systems, spanning the United States, Europe, Japan, and Australia, project that an El Niño event will emerge by mid-2026. Some model runs go further, tracking into territory that would rival or exceed the most powerful El Niño episodes ever recorded. The last time the Pacific warmed this aggressively was during 1877 and 1878, when the resulting droughts and harvest failures across India, China, and Brazil contributed to famines that killed tens of millions of people. That history, combined with an ocean already running hotter than any 19th-century baseline, has forecasters treating the current signal with unusual urgency.

I really don’t understand why more people aren’t focusing on this.

We aren’t just talking about a minor shift in the weather.

According to the Washington Post, the “Super El Niño” of 1877 and 1878 resulted in a global famine that killed over 50 million people…

The climatic shift devastated crops nearly 150 years ago, raising the question of whether a similar disruption could threaten global food security yet again. The strongest El Niño on record from 1877 to 1878 fueled conditions that led to a global famine which killed more than 50 million people across India, China, Brazil and elsewhere. That was 3 to 4 percent of the estimated global population at the time, equal to at least 250 million people if it happened today. “It was arguably the worst environmental disaster to ever befall humanity,” researchers have written about the event. This disaster took years to unfold. Drought began spreading across the tropics and subtropics in 1875. In the years that followed, a combination of strong climate forces in the Indian and Atlantic oceans formed alongside the record-breaking El Niño, amplifying and prolonging the drought.

That particular “Super El Niño” literally changed the course of history.

Now a similar “Super El Niño” is set to begin later this year.

As a result of this “Super El Niño”, 2027 could be the hottest year ever recorded…

A powerful “super El Niño” weather pattern is set to drive up temperatures around the world in the coming months and will probably make 2027 the hottest on record, scientists have said. The weather pattern could bring the return of 40C heat to Britain, a temperature only before experienced in 2022, as well as an increase in the price of tropical crops, such as coffee and sugar.

Of course not every area of the world will be affected the same way.

In some parts of the globe there will be more rain than usual, while others will experience severe drought…

The practical implications are wide-ranging. During past strong El Niño events, California and the U.S. Gulf Coast experienced heavier-than-normal winter rainfall and flooding, while Australia, Indonesia, and parts of southern Africa faced prolonged drought. Atlantic hurricane activity typically decreases during El Niño years due to increased wind shear, but Pacific typhoon tracks shift eastward, threatening island nations that are normally spared. Global wheat, rice, and sugar prices have historically spiked during strong El Niño episodes as production drops in key exporting regions.

Wheat production will likely drop in 2027 here in the United States too, because warmer and drier conditions than usual are expected for America’s heartland.

And that is really bad news, because in 2026 it is being projected that U.S. farmers will grow the fewest acres of wheat since records began in 1919.

Conditions are particularly dire in the western half of the nation.

We are in the midst of an epic multi-year megadrought, and many areas received record low levels of snow this winter…

From the Rockies to the Cascades to the Sierra Nevada, mountainsides across the West are sparsely covered by the snow that usually blankets the high country well into the summer. That snowpack is like a savings account that the West draws on when the hot, dry months arrive. It moistens the landscape as it melts, lessening the risk of severe wildfire. The runoff feeds into river basins, and the swelling waterways provide power to hydroelectric dams, irrigation to farmers and drinking water to cities. This year, Western states are heading into the summer with a desperately low balance — threatening wildfires, drinking water, crops, electricity and more.

So many of our farmers suddenly find themselves in desperate situations, and the same thing is true for many of our ranchers.

It is exceedingly difficult to feed cattle when conditions are bone dry, and at this stage the size of the U.S. cattle herd is the smallest that it has been in 75 years…

Beef prices aren’t easing anytime soon and economists warn the pressure could last for years. That’s because the U.S. cattle herd has fallen to its smallest size in 75 years, after years of drought, rising feed costs and an aging ranching workforce forced producers to scale back. “The biggest thing has been drought,” Eric Belasco, head of the agricultural economics department at Montana State University, told Fox News Digital. Years of dry weather have wiped out grasslands across the West and Plains, leaving ranchers without enough feed or water to sustain their herds. Many have been forced to sell cattle early, including breeding cows needed to produce the next generation of calves, making it harder to rebuild.

On top of everything else, many fear that the extremely dry conditions are setting the stage for an absolutely nightmarish fire season.

In fact, the global fire season has already gotten off to an all-time record pace…

“This year the global fire season has got off to a very fast start,” said Theodore Keeping, an extreme weather researcher at Imperial College London, who is part of World Weather Attribution (WWA), a network of climate scientists. Wildfires have scorched 50% more than the average for this time of year, and the current area burnt by wildfires globally is more than 20% higher than the previous record set since tracking began in 2012, he said.

We have never seen anything like this before, and now a “Super El Niño” that will rival the “Super El Niño” of 1877 and 1878 is coming.

There will be monster storms.

There will be droughts.

There will be famines.

And if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed during the months ahead, the famines that the world will experience will be off the charts.

Is it just a coincidence that this “Super El Niño” is arriving at a time when global events are already going haywire?

As I have warned before, we really are facing “the perfect storm”, and the months ahead are going to be extremely challenging.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.