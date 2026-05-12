Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Amy's avatar
Amy
2h

Trust in Jesus and His direction and provision are the only ways to maneuver through the times ahead. 🙏📖🙏

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Teresa's avatar
Teresa
2hEdited

Since the Bread Riots were in 1789, nearly a century prior to the 1877 El Nino, I don't see the correlation.

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