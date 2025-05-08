Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
keith j's avatar
keith j
3h

I've stopped buying anything/everything from China. Sure, this causes an inconvinience, but I've learned to adjust and replace with other products of equal or superior quality. Other patriots need to do the same.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Carl L. McWilliams's avatar
Carl L. McWilliams
1h

Along with empty shelves this summer, also expect rolling-blackouts in the blue-state urban centers.

President Donald Trump's Secretary of Energy Chris Wright is a "one-trick-pony" with his "drill-baby-drill" affixation. While Wright continues in kicking the can down the road on expeditiously developing "solar powered microgrids" specifically juxtaposed with photon solar power, from afternoon sunlight PV electricity, to power summer air-conditioning overloads in urban centers.

The Department of Energy has a fundamental design flaw in its culture. The DoE does not consider: When the sun is hottest, is when the need for electricity for air-conditioning is the greatest; and that is when the sun is creating the most useable (photons) for generating PV electricity. Solar energy cannot work in the typical public grid configuration. Ask Spain.

Solar PV electricity supply must be juxtaposed/matched with summer-air conditioning demands.

To reiterate: Secretary of Energy Chris Wright has ignored the sociology of the soon-coming rolling blackouts in the "urban-heat-islands" of America. Once the government meat in the HUD apartments freezers thaw and cannot be cooked because of rolling electrical blackouts, (and with no air-conditioning in the HUD apartments), urban America will burn.

Signed, Carl L. McWilliams

Western Colorado

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1kXhJn4duZdZJ_OlxRAsI47s0ET7zq_u1jxK76vUgpgU/edit?usp=sharing

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Snyder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture