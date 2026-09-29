Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Teresa Denlinger, FN, BCHN's avatar
Teresa Denlinger, FN, BCHN
Sep 29

Michael, I do not believe we will ever return to our old economic system. I see biblical prophecy unfolding. The “New World Order” is already in operation. But, God warned us so that we could respond. There is so much we can do, (IF) we work together. We need to connect farmers with families. Families can live and work on the property. It’s really stepping backwards to a more sustainable and resilient way of life. The Amish provide an excellent example for us.

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2nd Gilded Age's avatar
2nd Gilded Age
Sep 29Edited

"The problem is that we all to often have socialism for the rich and rugged free enterprise capitalism for the poor."

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr

I don't know much about economics, but I trust someone with a PhD more than an uneducated person.

Remember the Fairness Doctrine was overturned long ago so news & talk radio is loaded with partisan propaganda largely funded by the rich. Follow the money.

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