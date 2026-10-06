Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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MoodyP's avatar
MoodyP
Oct 6

C’mon man. Nobody on this side of the world really knows.

But the MSM wants you to believe they know. And they have a fear narrative to drive. So that if it turns into something, the public is primed. For lockdowns. And mail ballots. Sound familiar.

Nothing is random. You’ve got Runbeck at it again in Maricopa County. You’ve got the media talking about fast spread and lots of deaths. You’ve got lockdown speculation.

C’mon man. See it for what it likely is until proven otherwise.

If I had been in a coma for a year and woke up and you gave me the above theee pieces of info and asked me to guess the month that would be so easy.

C’mon

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2nd Gilded Age's avatar
2nd Gilded Age
Oct 6

Just in time for the election!

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