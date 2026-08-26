We are far closer to a shooting war with Russia than most people realize. The Russians are extremely upset with the UK, because the UK has been providing long-range attack drones and long-range missiles to the Ukrainians. In recent months, the Ukrainians have been using those drones and missiles to attack very sensitive targets deep inside Russian territory. The Russians are now accusing the UK of being a direct party to the conflict, and they are not so subtly threatening the UK with military retaliation. Of course an attack on the UK would be considered an attack on the entire NATO military alliance, and that could put us right on the brink of the unthinkable.

It would be difficult for me to overstate the seriousness of the crisis that we are potentially facing.

We aren’t hearing about it much in the western media, but the truth is that Russian officials are seething with anger.

Night after night, British-made drones are striking important targets in major Russian cities. Last week, the Russian embassy warned that the UK will pay a very high price for this…

Russian officials also threatened consequences over the use of British drones in Ukraine’s deep strikes. Although Ukraine manufactures the vast majority of its own attack drones, Russian officials said Tuesday that debris found in the country showed British-made drones had been shot down recently. “Reports that the Kiev regime is using British drones to carry out strikes deep inside Russian territory confirm that London is deliberately opting for an escalation of the Ukraine crisis, while hypocritically professing a desire for peace,” the Russian embassy in London said in a statement. “The deeper its involvement in the conflict and the greater its support for Kiev’s terrorist machinery, the higher the price it will pay.” In April, the U.K. announced its largest ever drone package for Ukraine, pledging to supply 120,000 drones this year. The package included long-range strike drones, intelligence and reconnaissance drones and logistics drones, according to the U.K.’s Ministry of Defense, which said the deliveries began in April.

Of course that wasn’t the end of it.

On Monday, a Kremlin adviser named Andrei Fedorov warned the BBC that the UK is now considered to be a direct party to the war and that “a new stage of escalation in the Ukrainian conflict” is coming…

He said the UK is considered a “direct military” party to the war, and went on: “there is a very serious political and public pressure on President Putin today to undertake ‘certain measures’ against UK… it’s coming from public opinion polls, it’s coming from journalists, media, it’s coming from military. And UK, considering in the context of Ukraine, is evil number one… so many people are saying the President is waiting too long, not answering the UK, the answer — even maybe a military answer — should be made even earlier than now”. There is a “a new stage of escalation in the Ukrainian conflict” coming, Fedorov said, and asserted that amid that Russian retaliation would become more “visible”. He said: “there are different discussions about how it should look like. It might be so-called ‘technical’ reaction, maybe some hacker attack, from unknown source — not from official, of course — there might be different political steps. “And I cannot exclude 100 per cent that there may be some ‘semi-military’, for example… something might happen with enterprises, the factories that are producing drones for Ukraine… they could be attacked, not by Russia, but by unknown sources.”

Did you catch that last part?

It is kind of like a mob boss telling you that your business might have some sort of an “accident” if you don’t pay up.

It wasn’t a coincidence that he specifically mentioned “the factories that are producing drones for Ukraine” during this interview.

The Russians would love to take out those factories if they could get away with it.

And the British are playing with fire by mass producing those drones for the Ukrainians.

If their recklessness gets us into a nuclear war with the Russians, billions of people could end up dead.

This isn’t a game.

New British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has some critical decisions to make.

A senior British security official just told the Daily Mail that the Russians are “planning some sort of action against UK interests” in order to test Burnham’s resolve…

Andy Burnham has chosen to stand up to Vladimir Putin. And Putin is already plotting his revenge. ‘The chatter we’ve been picking up over the past two weeks indicates the Russians are preparing for something,’ a senior security source revealed to me. ‘They’re planning some sort of action against UK interests. They’re going to test Burnham.’

The goal would be to get Burnham to stop supplying the Ukrainians with drones and missiles.

But I don’t think that it is going to work.

Earlier this week, Burnham visited Ukraine. It is being reported that during that visit he “agreed to hand over the technical blueprints for Britain’s long-range Storm Shadow missiles”…

On Monday, the Prime Minister arrived in Ukraine – and he came bearing gifts. After appeals from Volodymyr Zelensky, Burnham agreed to hand over the technical blueprints for Britain’s long-range Storm Shadow missiles. ‘Ukraine has been Europe’s protector: not a drain on our security but the frontline in keeping Europe safe,’ Burnham declared. ‘The Ukrainian people deserve not just our continued support, but our gratitude and respect.’

In anticipation of that visit, the Russians actually withdrew their ambassador from the UK…

But as he spoke those words Andy Burnham knew that frontline is likely to move closer to home. On Sunday, it was announced Russia had withdrawn its British ambassador, without appointing a replacement. Within the British security establishment this is viewed as a clear indication of an impending Russian intervention. ‘We think he’s been pulled so that when they act we don’t have the ability to expel him,’ one source revealed.

That is not a good sign at all.

Pulling your ambassador is a dramatic move.

Hopefully nothing imminent is planned.

As tensions between the Russians and the British continued to rise, CIA Director John Ratcliffe suddenly made a highly-publicized trip to Moscow on Tuesday…

CIA Director John Ratcliffe was in Moscow, Russia, for meetings on Tuesday, sources familiar with the situation told CBS News. News of his trip came after a U.S. Air Force Boeing C-17A Globemaster III transport plane was spotted flying into a Moscow airport Tuesday morning, and then a U.S. diplomatic motorcade was seen driving through the city. The CIA did not comment on his trip, but Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow on Wednesday that Ratcliffe held talks with Russian intelligence officials during his visit, but that he did not meet President Vladimir Putin.

Was Ratcliffe attempting to defuse this crisis before it could spiral out of control?

The last time the head of the CIA flew to Russia was just before the Russians invaded Ukraine.

Needless to say, I don’t think that this was a routine visit.

Hopefully cooler heads will prevail, because once NATO is officially at war with Russia it will just be a matter of time before unconventional weapons are used.

Speaking of that, it appears that the Russians are getting ready to conduct a test of their new Burevestnik cruise missile…

Vladimir Putin may be about to test a nuclear-powered cruise missile – dubbed the Flying Chernobyl – that can fly for days, according to analysts. An influx of aircraft and shipping has converged in the Arctic in a telltale sign that a new experimental firing is expected of a weapon powered by its own atomic reactor, say analysts. The ‘invincible’ Burevestnik missile – with a nickname inspired by the nuclear catastrophe that could be inflicted, much like the Chernobyl power plant explosion in 1986 – carries a nuclear warhead with an ‘unlimited range’ and is designed to fly for days at a time before striking the West, according to the Russians.

Many western analysts are dismissing the threat posed by a nuclear-powered cruise missile, but I think that is a mistake.

A cruise missile armed with a nuclear warhead that has unlimited range and that can come at you from any direction and stay in the air indefinitely is a game changer.

Last October, the Russians conducted a successful test of this new weapon…

In an October 2025 test, Russia’s top war commander General Valery Gerasimov said: ‘The missile flew for several hours, covering a distance of 14,000 kilometres [8,700 miles].’ This was during a 15-hour flight which ‘is not the limit’. ‘During the flight, the missile performed all the prescribed vertical and horizontal manoeuvres, demonstrating its high capabilities for evading missile and air defence systems,’ he told Putin.

Over the last decade, the Russians have been working incredibly hard to modernize their strategic nuclear arsenal.

Meanwhile, Minuteman ICBMs that first went into service more than 50 years ago continue to form the backbone of our strategic nuclear arsenal.

We are not prepared to fight a nuclear war with the Russians, and we should be doing all that we can to avoid such a scenario.

Unfortunately, the British appear to be determined to creep as close as possible to the edge of the abyss.

If they make a mistake and push things too far, we will be dragged into a shooting war with Russia too.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.