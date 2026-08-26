Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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pyrrhus's avatar
pyrrhus
5h

The Russians don't need to "get away" with sabotage against a party making war on them, when NATO and the UK have been doing it all along...The UK is a weak sister, and couldn't do anything about it...

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Joe Simsbury's avatar
Joe Simsbury
3h

UK needs to cut the crap.

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