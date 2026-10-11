Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Lynne Whelden's avatar
Lynne Whelden
Oct 11

This will sound heartless but…Americans waste so much money. These people in the write up who drive miles to get free food while…keeping their internet and cable and prime subscriptions and going out for fast food meals and driving gas guzzlers…while folks with common sense cut off the frills, cook simpler meals, don’t buy stupid Halloween decorations and candy…the list is long how many unnecessary things we Americans almost demand to be happy.

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Charles's avatar
Charles
Oct 11

The biggest problem we have is lack of refineries. We let the democrats shut down refineries, oil fields and power plants. Biden and his handlers knew exactly what they were doing and what would eventually happen. They welcomed it like they welcomed Covid and the shots. And we sat back and believed every lie the MSM feed us. Well we about to reap what we have sown and what we allowed to be sown right under our noses and now there will certainly be weeping and wailing. Life is tough and about to get tougher. I almost lost my life and my wife would be struggling without me. So I pray I last a few more years so she doesn't end up in poverty.

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