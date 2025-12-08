Artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming virtually every major institution in our society, and that even includes church. In the not too distant future, you may find yourself in a service where the songs have been written by AI, the prayers have been written by AI, and the sermon has been written by AI. I realize that this may sound like science fiction to many of you, but the truth is that many churches are already leaning very heavily on AI technology. In fact, one recent survey discovered that most pastors are now using AI tools to help prepare their sermons…

A majority of pastors are now using artificial intelligence to prepare their sermons, with ChatGPT and Grammarly reported as the top two AI tools, new survey data shows. “ChatGPT is the most visible generative AI tool that can engage in human-like conversations and assist with a wide range of tasks, from answering questions to generating content,” researchers wrote in “The 2025 State of AI in the Church Survey Report” prepared by AiForChurchLeaders.com and Exponential AI NEXT.

Needless to say, most people that are listening to these pastors have no idea that they are using AI technology.

And if nobody ever complains, they will just keep on doing it.

Personally, I had no idea that this had become so widespread. It is being reported that the survey actually found that almost two-thirds of all church leaders that prepare sermons “use AI tools in their sermon writing process”…

The data, based on responses from 594 pastors and church staff members, shows that church leaders are now more concerned about “the weighty ethical and practical considerations involved” in the use of AI as they continue their rapid embrace of the technology. Nearly two-thirds of church leaders surveyed who prepare sermons say they use AI tools in their sermon writing process, the researchers note. “This suggests that AI is quickly becoming a key tool for pastors in their weekly message preparation,” they wrote.

You would have to be pretty lazy to ask ChatGPT to write a sermon for you.

But even more important are the spiritual implications.

If pastors are relying on AI rather than God for their sermon ideas, what is being spiritually communicated to their flocks?

The same thing applies to the AI-generated Christian music which is now popping up on the charts.

Recently, an AI-generated “Christian artist” known as “Solomon Ray” went all the way to the top…

An AI-generated Christian artist named Solomon Ray has taken the gospel music world by storm after topping the iTunes and Billboard charts with his album “Faithful Soul.” Described as a “Mississippi-made soul singer carrying a Southern soul revival into the present” on his Spotify profile, Ray made waves after releasing the five-song EP on Nov. 7. The record rose to No. 1 on the iTunes Top 100 Christian and Gospel Albums chart within days, and two songs from the project – “Find Your Rest” and “Goodbye Temptation” – currently sit at No. 1 and No. 2 on Billboard’s Gospel Digital Song Sales chart, respectively.

The greatest Christian songs throughout history have been written by men and women that were being moved by God.

If God is not the spiritual source of Solomon Ray’s songs, where are they coming from?

What we are witnessing is the rise of “AI Christianity”, and that should chill all of us to the core.

Podcaster Joe Rogan is even suggesting that AI could be involved in the second coming of Jesus Christ…

The prophesied Second Coming of Jesus Christ may be triggered by an advanced, God-like computer, according to the world’s most famous podcast host. Joe Rogan recently told the American Alchemy podcast that AI-powered machines could one day have a ‘virgin birth,’ creating advanced robots, or ‘offspring,’ capable of performing real-world miracles using technology. ‘Jesus is born out of a virgin mother. What’s more virgin than a computer?’ Rogan told podcast host Jesse Michels during the interview released on Sunday. ‘So if you’re going to get the most brilliant, loving, powerful person that gives us advice and can show us how to live, to be in sync with God, who better than artificial intelligence to do that?’

Really?

Has Joe Rogan totally lost it?

AI is not the savior of humanity.

Jesus Christ is the savior of humanity, and we need leaders that are willing to preach that message with authenticity and passion.

In a time when there is so much that is fake all around us, people are searching for what is real.

In Atlanta, Philip Anthony Mitchell of 2819 Church is getting a lot of attention for the fiery sermons that he delivers…

After spirited prayers and songs leave many crying, Mitchell ambles onstage in his all-black uniform, sometimes in quiet contemplation or tears, before launching into a fiery sermon. His messages, unpolished and laden with challenges to revere God and live better, often spread quickly online. A recent prayer event drew far more people than State Farm Arena could handle, with many flying in. Crying, shouting, storming across the platform and punching the air, Mitchell preaches with his whole body — and an urgency to bring people to faith before they die or what he calls Jesus’ impending return to Earth. “It is life or death for me,” Mitchell told The Associated Press, comparing preaching to the front lines of war. “There are souls that are hanging in the balance. … I think about the fact that in that room somebody might hear the Gospel, and that might be their last opportunity.”

How often do you hear preachers talk like that these days?

Mitchell does not use AI to write his sermons for him.

In fact, he doesn’t use any prepared notes at all…

Mitchell spent 10 years preaching, racking up unfruitful notes from church growth conferences, and eventually started struggling with depression. During that time, he took a transformative trip to Israel where he said encounters with God and other Christians changed him. Then, in 2023, he changed the church’s name to 2819. Mitchell, who has spent three years preaching just from the Book of Matthew alone, said God told him to preach without bringing prepared notes onstage. Although he attended Bible college, he sometimes doubts himself because of his past.

Mitchell is not shy about addressing his very troubled past that included paying for abortions and dealing drugs.

God delivered him out of all of that, and now he is trying to shine a light as brightly as he can.

It is working, because at this point 2819 Church has more people than they can handle…

The church recently moved into its own building, having outgrown the charter school where they held the services, and added a third one. On the first two Sundays at the new location, they added an impromptu fourth gathering because so many people came. The staff faced similar conundrums at Access, the church’s October prayer event that drew an estimated 40,000 people. State Farm Arena was filled to capacity, as was an overflow space in a nearby convention center, leaving thousands outside, the church reported.

AI sermons and AI songs aren’t going to bring revival to this country.

What will bring revival is authentic preaching of the gospel.

And the good news is that it appears that the proportion of the U.S. population that identifies as Christian is no longer falling…

Now, the first Pew Religious Landscape Study in 10 years, released in February 2025, puts real statistics to the stories of growth in faith. The study found that the number of U.S. adults who identify as Christian is no longer dropping. It has stayed steady at 62% since 2019, and the rise of the “nones” — those who mark “none” when asked their religious affiliation — has stopped.

Let’s hope that we can get that number to start to go up again.

But it won’t be easy.

There is so much confusion in our society today.

Artificial intelligence is certainly contributing significantly to all of that confusion.

That is why we must speak the truth with great clarity and great conviction.

It is so hard to break through all of the noise in this day and age.

But we can’t give up, because the fate of billions of people hangs in the balance.

Michael's new book entitled "10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next" is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

