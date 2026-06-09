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Mike
20m

Would like to know how many of bankrupt individuals spent $200,000 for a college education to get a minimum wage job. College is most over rated

Learn a marketable skill instead of some theory on Life injustices.

Man up. Work harder and smarter.

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23m

I read this all the time. Purchasing power down 97%. Anyone reading this likely understands currency debasement, trade deficits and debt to gdp. But i don't see a 97% reduction in PP in the dollar correlating to standard of living. So I'm calling BS. The math needs to be proven.

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