For a long time we were warned that when the financial system finally started melting down, the price of silver would explode. It appears that those that predicted this were quite prescient. The yen carry trade is unwinding, more than a trillion dollars in cryptocurrency wealth has been wiped out, stocks and bonds have been extremely volatile, and the U.S. dollar has plummeted in value since the beginning of the year. Meanwhile, the price of silver has nearly doubled since January 1st…

In just 11 months, the price of silver has almost doubled. While gold stole the spotlight in 2025, it is silver that has gained more than the yellow metal. Compared to gold, silver has moved sharply higher over the last 12 months. Over the last year, gold has increased by 59%, while silver has jumped nearly 87%. Even in 2025, so far gold has gained 60%, while silver is already up 94%.

As I write this article, silver is trading at $57.16 an ounce.

I never imagined that the price of silver would go so high in 2025, but here we are.

When there is a lot of uncertainty in the air, demand for silver tends to go up.

And right now there is a tremendous amount of uncertainty in the air.

Just about everyone expected that the price of silver would rise, but we have never seen anything quite like this.

It is being reported that the vaults in London are rapidly emptying…

Yet, London’s vaults have been emptying rapidly for the past few years. In June 2022, the London Bullion Market Association held 31,023 metric tons of silver. By March 2025, volumes had fallen by around a third to 22,126 metric tons — its lowest point in years. “What isn’t necessarily so visible to people is what’s happening in the vaults,” said O’Connell. “And that had reached a point where there was basically there was no available metal left in London.”

On the other side of the planet, China’s physical stockpile of silver has hit a 10 year low.

This is a huge red flag, but most people don’t seem to realize this.

Global supplies of physical silver are becoming extremely tight, and this has been creating quite a bit of chaos…

“Some people were having to transport silver by plane rather than on cargo ships to meet delivery demand,” Paul Syms, head of EMEA ETF Fixed Income and commodity product management at Invesco, told CNBC.

Of course this is just the beginning.

Silver is used in thousands of different products, and this includes electric vehicles.

If current trends continue, demand for physical silver is only going to accelerate…

“At the moment, a standard electric vehicle has about 25 grams of silver, maybe the larger EVs have 50 grams of silver as part of their components,” said Syms. “If we move into these solid-state silver batteries, each electric vehicle might require a kilo or more of silver,” he added. And with silver having a high thermal conductivity and a higher electrical conductivity than other metals, as well as increasing demand for EVs, AI and renewables, the metal’s value is likely to keep shining.

There is no telling how high the price of silver could eventually go.

But that is not good news for the economy.

In fact, that is really bad news for the economy.

Investors tend to flock to silver when things are not going well.

And this year the value of the dollar has been tanking, our standard of living has been going down, and the cost of just about everything has been going up.

For example, the data center boom has been one of the primary forces that has driven power bills into unprecedented territory…

The data centers that power the artificial intelligence revolution are driving up electricity prices for households — and price relief may not be coming anytime soon, according to energy experts. Residential retail electricity prices in September were up 7.4%, to about 18 cents per kilowatt hour, according to the most recent data from the Energy Information Administration.

It is being projected that thousands more data centers will be constructed in the U.S. by the year 2030.

So what we are experiencing now is just the tip of the iceberg.

Health care costs are also soaring, and this is particularly true for those that are on Obamacare…

Americans are expected to see skyrocketing health care prices as the open enrollment period for insurance through the Affordable Care Act marketplace begins on Saturday. About 24 million people buy health insurance through the marketplace, the majority of whom used to receive tax credits to lower the monthly price of insurance. Without credits, the monthly cost could rise by 114% on average, according to health research nonprofit KFF. This could mean an extra $1,000 a year, and in some cases much more.

One family in Utah could see their monthly premiums go from 495 dollars a month to 2,168 dollars a month…

Stacy Cox and her husband, who are small business owners in Utah, were paying $495 (£376) a month for health insurance. Ms Cox said that without the tax credits, their monthly premiums are estimated to rise to $2,168, a 338% increase. “It’s horrific to actually see real numbers,” she said.

Who can afford to pay 2,000 dollars a month for health insurance?

I don’t know anyone that could afford to do that.

Of course vast numbers of U.S. workers will soon be without any health coverage at all because they are losing their jobs.

FedEx was once one of America’s hottest companies, but now hundreds of workers will be getting the axe...

America’s hottest corporate trend is layoffs. FedEx, America’s second-largest shipping and logistics company, is shutting down a logistics operation in Coppell, Texas, and laying off nearly 900 workers, according to a WARN notice filed with the Texas Workforce Commission.

Hewlett-Packard is another household name that is brutally slashing workers…

A household name in tech is the latest to announce a wave of layoffs. On Tuesday, Hewlett-Packard — the 86-year-old California tech giant better known as HP — said it plans to let go of between 4,000 and 6,000 employees worldwide. That is roughly 10 percent of its workforce, with notices rolling out through 2028.

Meanwhile, stores continue to close down at a staggering pace all over the country.

American Signature operated over 120 stores and employed approximately 3,000 workers, but now it has gone belly up…

Another furniture chain has declared bankruptcy — as cash-strapped Americans hold off on home improvement projects. On Sunday, American Signature, a 75-year-old furniture chain that operates Value City Furniture and American Signature Furniture stores, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The retailer operates more than 120 stores and employs about 3,000 people.

Day after day, we see more stories like this.

And that is because the U.S. economy really is coming apart at the seams.

What we are experiencing reminds me so much of 2008.

But of course so much has changed since that time.

If you purchased silver in December 2008 and held it until today, it has more than quintupled in value.

Amazingly, along the way there were many that accused those of us that spoke highly of silver of being wrong.

But in the end, time has revealed who was right after all.

