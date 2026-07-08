Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marc Handelsman's avatar
Marc Handelsman
3hEdited

The "Memorandum of MIS-Understanding" was D.O.A. because any regime that supports the Hezbollah and Hamas terrorist entities can never be trusted ipso facto. Tragically, the world is moving from Cold War 2 to World War 3. It’s going to be a rough ride.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Lynne Whelden's avatar
Lynne Whelden
1h

Jesus 2027 looms larger and larger. I made this video and posted it today. It sums up the book of Thessalonians in 16 minutes: EAT THESSALONIANS (Ep 37)

https://youtu.be/u4BSuR21VS0

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Snyder · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture