I was recently reminded that as we were getting ready to enter September I described it as a “pivotal” month. I got to thinking about that, and I decided to look up the definition of “pivot”. According to Vocabulary.com, to pivot “is to turn or rotate, like a hinge”. I found that to be very interesting, because events have certainly taken a significant “turn” this month, haven’t they? In fact, many are referring to the assassination of Charlie Kirk as a major “turning point”, and that also happens to be the name of the organization that he founded.

We have seen such an explosion of emotion on all sides in the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s death.

But there is one thing that virtually everybody agrees on.

Nothing will be the same after this.

It doesn’t take a genius to realize that more political violence is coming. Members of Congress from both parties are cancelling public events, and President Trump just requested an additional 58 million dollars for more security for the executive and judicial branches…

The Trump administration has sounded the alarm on what we’ve openly described as “civil terrorism” – revolutionary left-wing political violence – following the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. In a sign of urgency, the White House requested an extra $58 million in security funding for the executive and judicial branches, according to a Bloomberg News report.

I wrote quite a bit about Charlie Kirk’s shooter on Friday, and over the weekend we learned some shocking new details.

It is being reported that Tyler Robinson lived with a “transgender partner” named Lance Twiggs…

A 22-year-old wannabe professional gamer who lived with Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin gave cops incriminating text messages leading to his arrest. Lance Twiggs turned over Tyler Robinson, who lived with him in a three-bedroom apartment in Saint George, Utah, Daily Mail can reveal. Twiggs showed police texts from Robinson about stashing a gun linked to Wednesday’s shooting of the prominent conservative activist at Utah Valley University (UVU), a law enforcement affidavit said. His identity was revealed as separate reports emerged from Fox and the New York Post which stated that Robinson was living with a ‘transgender partner’ who is co-operating with the investigation.

Now it is becoming clear why Tyler Robinson hated Charlie Kirk so much. The following comes from the New York Post article that was mentioned in the quote above…

Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin Tyler Robinson was living with a transgender partner who was in the process of transitioning from male to female, a law enforcement source confirmed to The Post Saturday. That individual, who has yet to be publicly identified by the authorities, is now fully cooperating with the FBI on its investigation into the fatal shooting of the conservative activist, the source added. The relationship was first reported by Fox News’ Brooke Singman. According to public records, Lance Twiggs, 22, resided at the same address where Robinson lived.

The mainstream media definitely did not want this to be true, but the nature of their relationship has been confirmed by a neighbor.

Decades ago, a political assassination of this nature would have brought the country together.

But that isn’t happening this time.

Social media is filled with suggestions from radical leftists about who the next target should be, and meanwhile many on the right are finally realizing that the far left has declared war on them.

This isn’t going to end well, but of course most of you already knew that.

Meanwhile, there has been another major “turning point” at the United Nations.

The UN General Assembly just voted 142 to 10 in favor of a declaration that sets forth “tangible, time-bound and irreversible steps” that are supposed to lead to a two-state solution…

The United Nations General Assembly votes overwhelmingly to endorse a declaration outlining “tangible, time-bound and irreversible steps” toward a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians, without the involvement of Hamas. One hundred and forty-two countries vote in favor of the non-binding resolution enshrining the New York Declaration, which also calls on Hamas to release all hostages and condemns the terror group’s October 7 onslaught. Joining Israel and the United States in opposing the resolution were Argentina, Hungary, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay and Tonga. Twelve countries abstained.

We are seeing the biggest push for a Palestinian state that we have ever witnessed.

Saudi Arabia and France co-sponsored this resolution. It envisions full international recognition of a Palestinian state that is governed by the Palestinian Authority…

It calls for the Palestinian Authority to govern all Palestinian territory, with a transitional committee formed after a ceasefire. “In the context of ending the war in Gaza, Hamas must end its rule in Gaza and hand over its weapons to the Palestinian Authority,” it states. The declaration also backs a “temporary international stabilization mission” under U.N. auspices to protect civilians, monitor a ceasefire, and guarantee security for both sides. The text urges global recognition of Palestine, calling this “an essential and indispensable component of the achievement of the two-state solution.” Without naming Israel, it warns that “illegal unilateral actions are posing an existential threat to the realization of the independent state of Palestine.” All Gulf Arab states supported the resolution. Israel dismissed it as one-sided “theater,” with Netanyahu declaring shortly before the vote that “there will be no Palestinian state.” The U.S. likewise branded it a “misguided and ill-timed publicity stunt.”

Needless to say, many Israeli officials are absolutely furious about the vote that just took place.

In fact, some of them are calling for the West Bank to be formally annexed in response…

Top Israeli ministers on Saturday amplified calls for the government to annex the West Bank, a day after the United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly endorsed a declaration calling for a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians. The non-binding resolution, which outlined “tangible, time-bound and irreversible steps” toward a two-state solution, without the involvement of Hamas, was endorsed by 142 countries, with 10 votes against and 12 abstentions. On Saturday evening, far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich posted on X, calling the UN declaration “a diplomatic attack on Israel,” and said that the fact that it has been met largely with silence from Israel is “unacceptable and cannot continue.”

If Israel actually did make a move to formally annex the West Bank, Israel’s neighbors would either have to accept it or take military action.

If Israel’s neighbors united and came against Israel, that would truly be an apocalyptic scenario.

Of course a major war has already been raging in the Middle East since October 2023. On Sunday, the IDF flattened more high-rise buildings in Gaza…

The Israeli military struck multiple high-rise buildings in Gaza City on Sunday, after warning people to leave several neighborhoods, in the latest round of destruction since Israel ordered a complete evacuation of the city earlier this week. Israel’s assault on Gaza City appeared to be accelerating, with the military issuing evacuation orders for several towers in Gaza City within just a few hours Sunday morning. The strikes came ahead of a meeting called by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss efforts to avoid harming the hostages still held in Gaza when the Israeli military undertakes a ground operation planned to take control of Gaza City, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Personally, I do not believe that we will see full international recognition of a Palestinian state until the war in the Middle East is over.

But without a doubt, what we just witnessed at the UN was incredibly shocking.

Global events are building up to a crescendo, and we get to be here to witness these pivotal moments.

If you think that things are crazy now, just wait, because things are going to get even crazier in the months ahead.

