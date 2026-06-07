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Alan Gideon's avatar
Alan Gideon
17h

I am not a farmer, but I have recognized this problem for several years. I grew up in the west, where water is *always* an issue for anyone paying attention - a topic that people who live east of the Mississippi have likely never considered. My question is this: What is the solution? If part of the answer is the diversion of rivers, who will get less water?

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Jim Windwalker's avatar
Jim Windwalker
16h

The sustained abuse of natural resources by greedy people is so shocking. We should all be terribly shocked.

Of course it's typical to wait until there's a crisis that affects the whole world to start getting alarmed.

Fortunately, I can grow all of my own food without having to irrigate.

But corporate farms driving smaller farms out of business couldn't possibly have been part of the greed that is leading to draining aquifiers.

So what happens when theirs is dry? Do they change their ways? Or just go take over someone else's.

How long before greed turns the blue planet brown.

And in the very middle of a long term event which if not corrected will leave the Oglalla Aquifier a dust bin, the greedy will declare that there's no emergency.

They really don't care what happens to it as long as they make all the money they can before it happens.

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