Eva F
I am a widow, 83 yrs old, do not quality for Govt aid (if I wanted it), and I go to sleep every night dreaming of FOOD! The good thing, on this Poverty Diet, since pandemic I have lost 60 pounds, which I am pleased about, very healthy. God takes care of my needs. I am praying for others who are not as fortunate as I am. :( God bless your efforts to keep us informed.

The global Keynesian economic system, with its central banks and socialist's government spending is unraveling. Great Britain and Japan are glaring examples. Under Trump the U.S. national debt just ballooned to $37.2 trillion, and a staggering $9.2 trillion of it is set to mature in 2025. This accounts for 25.4% of the country’s total debt, raising concerns over its implications for financial markets, interest rates, and economic stability. The rapid accumulation of debt has been fueled by historic levels of deficit spending. More recently, since 2020, debt has grown by $13 trillion, averaging $2.6 trillion per year for five consecutive years.

Meanwhile, the federal deficit for 2024 stands at $1.8 trillion, or 6.4% of GDP, and interest payments on the debt have ballooned to over $2 trillion per year

Sooner than later, Secretary of US Treasury Scott Bessent will attempt to rescue the US Treasury markets from a banana republic collapse because of investor demand for higher interest rates; but Bessent's only bullet is the Federal Reserve will buy the US Treasuries in a massive QE event. A "turbo-QE". This will inflict upon the US economy a 10%/10% stagflation (10% unemployment - 10% real inflation) which will devastate the bottom 70% of Americans.

"A day's wages for a loaf of bread". [Revelation 6: 5-6]

