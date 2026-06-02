Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Lee Chambers's avatar
Lee Chambers
7h

Like you said at the beginning, not verifiable, but honestly glad you are laying out potential what if scenarios like this so people can understand just what is really possible. The job of a watchman is to sound the alarm to help others see and prepare for trouble. I'm thankful you are in that role!

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The Hour Is Late's avatar
The Hour Is Late
8h

Just who appointed America (the only nation ever to drop nuclear bombs on civilian populations) to be the vanguard of nuclear proliferation? How is it America (who presently doesn't possess the moral authority to lead a duck to water) decides whether a country possess the moral standing to develop a nuclear deterrence?

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