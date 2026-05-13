Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Teresa Denlinger, FN, BCHN's avatar
Teresa Denlinger, FN, BCHN
6h

It is important to remember that Jesus Himself warned us not to be dismayed. In the Gospel of Matthew 24:6 Jesus tells us, “See that you are not troubled.”

Everything happening in the world should not surprise believers. We were forewarned that nations would rage, deception would increase, and fear would spread. But fear is not meant to rule the hearts of God’s people.

President Putin does not hold time in his hands. No government, leader, or global power controls the timeline of humanity. Time itself remains under the authority of Jehovah God.

I often return to the Old Testament as a reminder of God’s sovereignty over nations, kings, wars, and human history. Kingdoms rise and fall, but the Lord remains unchanged and fully sovereign over all things.

We can pray for the Lord's mercy, grace, and hand of restraint.

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Charles's avatar
Charles
6h

Most of us are sleepwalking through this life. Few are awake

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