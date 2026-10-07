Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Barbara's avatar
Barbara
Oct 7

What a mess this world is in …

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Charles
Oct 7

Most people have no idea why things happen the way they do. And if you tell them it is by design they will immediately blame Trump or some other leader who happens to be a convenient scapegoat. Not knowing that everything we are living through was put in motion long before any of us showed up. My mother had a savings account in 1933 when the banks closed. Gone. My great grandparents lost all their property during the depression. What we are about to witness will unprecedented in our lifetimes. And very few have any idea it's coming. It may take a while to reach our shores. But I am certain it will and many people will be caught unaware until it actually happens.

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