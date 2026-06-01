Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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DDougieDoug's avatar
DDougieDoug
10h

I am America first Col Douglas McGreager sees a new revolution coming to America check him out on YouTube he is one of the real heroes left that isn’t bought and paid for.

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Eva's avatar
Eva
9h

These Middle Eastern Tribes have know nothing but war for tens of thousands of years... what makes anyone think they will stop now? So, now they want to expand war to the whole Earth. Thanks for your good reporting!

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