The Great Middle East War has been raging for more than two and a half years, but the vast majority of the population still does not understand the full importance of this conflict. This isn’t just another Middle Eastern crisis that will come and go. The truth is that this is the big one. For weeks, the mainstream media has been assuring us that a permanent deal with Iran was imminent and that we would finally see peace in the Middle East, and I kept warning that there was no way that there was going to be a permanent deal. In fact, last week I wrote that a permanent deal with Iran had become impossible. A lot of people out there thought that I was dead wrong, but now negotiations between the U.S. and Iran have completely broken down.

When President Trump initially learned that the Iranians had terminated peace talks, he responded by saying that he “couldn’t care less” because the negotiations had “started to get very boring”…

President Donald Trump on Monday shrugged off the possible collapse of peace negotiations with Iran, telling CNBC, “I don’t care if they’re over, honestly.” “I really don’t care. I couldn’t care less,” Trump told CNBC’s Eamon Javers in a phone interview midday Monday, saying he thought the protracted discussions “started to get very boring.”

But apparently President Trump did care, because he quickly got on the phone with leaders from Israel and Hezbollah…

Everyone cheered when Trump made this announcement.

But shortly thereafter, it was being reported that Hezbollah had fired more rockets into northern Israel…

Hezbollah is not going to stop, and the Iranians don’t want them to stop.

In fact, the IRGC has apparently been secretly encouraging Hezbollah to step up the intensity of their attacks…

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have been urging Hezbollah to escalate war with Israel so that Tehran can gain leverage in talks with the US, Axios reported on Monday, citing a Lebanese official.

If rockets and drones keep raining down on northern Israel, there will be consequences.

At Trump’s request, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had called off a planned attack on Beirut, but following his conversation with Trump he warned that if Hezbollah does not stop firing rockets and drones the operation to hit Beirut will go ahead…

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel will carry out its earlier plans to strike Beirut if Hezbollah does not halt its attacks on northern Israel, after US President Donald Trump said earlier this evening that the IDF would not enter the Lebanese capital and that Israel and Hezbollah would refrain from attacking each other. “I spoke this evening with President Trump and told him that if Hezbollah does not stop attacking our cities and civilians, Israel will strike terrorist targets in Beirut. This position remains unchanged,” Netanyahu says in a Hebrew-language statement. “At the same time, the IDF will continue operating in southern Lebanon as planned,” Netanyahu says.

This is not acceptable to the Iranians at all.

They are telling us that there will not be any more talks with the United States until every Israeli soldier is completely out of Lebanon…

“No dialogue will take place” until Israel fully withdraws from occupied areas in Lebanon and stops all attacks in both Lebanon and Gaza, per Tasnim. “Also, the resistance front and Iran have resolved to completely block the Strait of Hormuz and activate other fronts including the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, in order to punish the Zionists and their supporters,” the report said.

The Iranians are also warning that those living in northern Israel will be in great danger if the IDF ends up attacking southern Beirut…

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has warned residents of northern Israel to evacuate their homes if Israel goes through with the attack it has threatened in southern Beirut. Iran’s semi-official Fars News, which is close to the IRGC, posted on X that the powerful paramilitary force was warning residents of Israel’s “northern regions and military settlements in the occupied territories that if they do not wish to be harmed, they should leave the area.”

Will Iran soon start firing ballistic missiles at Israeli cities once again?

It could happen.

The Iranians are in a fighting mood right now, and they certainly aren’t afraid to pull the trigger.

On Monday, the Iranians fired several missiles and drones at a U.S. military base in Kuwait…

The ceasefire’s collapse comes after Iran fired missiles and drones at a US airbase in Kuwait, in retaliation for American airstrikes that Washington described as ‘self-defense strikes’ against the regime’s radar and drone command facilities.

In addition, the Iranians just hit a commercial vessel with a cruise missile in response to an attack on a commercial vessel that was headed for Iranian territory…

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Monday its navy targeted the MSC Sariska V with a cruise missile in retaliation for a US military strike on the Iran-bound Gambia-flagged bulk carrier Lian Star in the Sea of Oman, describing the ship as owned by an “American-Israeli enemy.”

It appears that the war is back on, and it also appears that Iranian officials are once again being targeted…

This wasn’t supposed to happen.

According to the mainstream media, we were so close to peace.

And I am sure that tomorrow we will see more headlines about a potential deal with Iran even though they have made it abundantly clear that they will no longer talk with us until their conditions are met.

Since one of their conditions is the withdrawal of all Israeli troops from Lebanon, their conditions will never be met, because that simply is not going to occur.

I know that a lot of people out there desperately want peace, but this is not a time of peace.

This is a time of war.

World War III is here, and the Iranians have been feverishly preparing for the next round…

Iran has salvaged entrances to dozens of missile facilities struck by the US and Israel in the recent war, a Sunday report said, as the Islamic Republic continues to rebuild its military infrastructure amid ceasefire talks with the US. According to CNN, citing satellite images, Iran has been able to dig out 50 of 69 tunnel entrances at 18 separate underground missile facilities across the country. It has also repaired other damaged areas of those bases, including key access roads that the US and Israel bombed during the war, the report said. The regime is “poised to fire far more long-range missiles at Israel and other Middle Eastern nations after rapidly digging out its buried arsenals,” the report said, quoting experts as saying that Iran still possesses some 1,000 ballistic missiles, most of which are stored in those 18 sites.

Personally, I believe that the Iranians have far more than 1,000 ballistic missiles left.

And I am also convinced that they still have some unconventional surprises up their sleeves.

If they are pushed far enough, they will use them.

So we should hope that cooler heads prevail, but that isn’t likely.

We are literally watching World War III play out right in front of our eyes, and a lot more death and destruction is ahead.

Of course a lot of people out there will continue to cry out “peace and safety” for as long as they can, but the reality of the matter is that nobody is going to be able to stop what is coming.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.