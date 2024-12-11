Have you noticed that the U.S. has been getting monkey-hammered by one natural disaster after another this year? In fact, we have reached a point where some sort of a natural disaster is making news literally almost every single day. This week, there have already been several natural disasters that have made headlines all over the country. Last week, California was hit by a magnitude 7.0 earthquake. Of course much of the Southeast is still trying to recover from Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton. Frankly, I have never seen anything quite like this.

According to the NOAA, as of the beginning of November the U.S. had already experienced 24 “billion dollars disasters” in 2024…

In 2024 (as of November 1), there have been 24 confirmed weather/climate disaster events with losses exceeding $1 billion each to affect United States. These events included 17 severe storm events, 4 tropical cyclone events, 1 wildfire event, and 2 winter storm events.

Will we reach 30 billion dollar disasters by the end of 2024?

If so, that would be an all-time record.

On Wednesday, a “bomb cyclone” that was “expected to unleash hurricane conditions” on 8 eastern states was getting a tremendous amount of attention…

An urgent weather warning has been issued for eight East Coast states with a bomb cyclone expected to unleash hurricane conditions in the region. Meteorologists predict that states from Maine to New York will see the worst impacts, with dangerous flooding and widespread power outages predicted to start on Wednesday evening.

This “bomb cyclone” is going to bring very heavy rain and extremely high winds to much of the eastern seaboard, and we are being told that it will be “amplified by an atmospheric river stretching 2,000 miles along the coast”…

This super-charged storm will bring wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour, as well as torrential rainfall of eight inches in places, which will be amplified by an atmospheric river stretching 2,000 miles along the coast. An atmospheric river is a long and narrow region of the atmosphere that carries warmth and moisture from the tropics toward Earth’s poles.

Didn’t we just see a “bomb cyclone” and an atmospheric river occur simultaneously on the west coast as well?

Yes, we did.

At one time such extreme weather events were rather rare, but now it is considered to be “normal” that they happen so frequently.

On Tuesday, an absolutely massive wildfire that had suddenly erupted in southern California was making news…

A ferocious wildfire fanned by strong winds burned through Malibu on Tuesday, destroying homes, triggering power outages and forcing thousands to evacuate along the coast in the dark while firefighters struggled to contain the flames. The eastern half of Malibu remained under an evacuation order. The rest of the city and portions of unincorporated Los Angeles County were under an evacuation warning affecting roughly 20,000 people.

A lot of very wealthy people live in Malibu.

In fact, Cher and Dick Van Dyke were among those that were forced to evacuate…

Among those that were ordered to flee the enclave near Los Angeles were the performers Cher and Dick Van Dyke. The Franklin fire erupted late on Monday and grew to more than 6 sq miles (15.8 sq km) by Wednesday morning. It was just 7% contained. More than 1,500 firefighters were assigned to battle the fire, with many climbing in steep canyons near lines of flames and others hosing down collapsed roofs of horse stables and charred homes.

Of course nobody really gets too excited about these historic wildfires anymore, because they literally happen all the time.

On Monday, a series of seven earthquakes along the New Madrid fault made headlines all over the nation…

Officials with the Evansville/Vanderburgh County Emergency Management Agency in Indiana say seven earthquakes happened Monday morning around the New Madrid fault line. According to Missouri’s State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), five earthquakes were detected near Marston, Missouri, while two were detected near Ridgley, Tennessee.

The good news is that these quakes were fairly small.

But if the New Madrid fault is waking up, that should deeply alarm all of us.

The largest earthquakes ever recorded in the continental United States occurred along the New Madrid fault, and scientists assure us that it is just a matter of time before more enormous earthquakes strike the region.

In recent years, nobody has written more about the great cataclysm that will eventually strike the New Madrid fault. We have been warned over and over again that it is coming, but most people are not interested in such warnings.

Speaking of earthquakes, last week the state of California received a magnitude 7.0 wake up call.

That quake was so powerful that it actually turned a body of water 500 miles away into a “massive sloshing bathtub”…

The powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake off the coast of Northern California on December 5 sent shock waves 500 miles away, turning Devils Hole, a remote pool in Death Valley National Park, into a massive sloshing bathtub. The seismic event, known as a seiche, caused 2-foot-high waves in the pool, which is the only natural habitat for the critically endangered Devils Hole Pupfish. The quake struck at 10:44 a.m., and within minutes, the normally still waters of Devils Hole were roiling. The sudden turbulence swept organic matter from the pupfish’s critical spawning shelf into the depths of the cavern, which extends over 500 feet.

Hardly anyone is even talking about the giant earthquake that hit the California coast last week because several more major disasters have occurred since then.

Historic disasters are happening so frequently that it is almost impossible to keep up with them all.

Of course what has been happening in the United States is just the tip of the iceberg.

Weather patterns have gone completely nuts all over the world, and this is one of the factors that is really driving up global food prices.

If planetary conditions continue to become even more unstable, what is 2025 going to look like?

You might want to think about that, because 2025 is just a few weeks away.

