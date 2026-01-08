Michael Snyder’s Substack

Just Comment
We have retired and living in a small TN town now. Most people are farmers or just have a few cows grazing on their land. Everyone seem to be doing well, relaxed, happy, have lots of friends helping and visiting each other.

Nearby Amish community come into town and sell their veggies during harvest time.

I graduated from college and went to work for a large computer manufacturer. After 4 years of corporate slavery I decided to venture out on my own. That was 52 years ago and I've had to reinvent myself 6 times. Things change. You can't expect to do the same thing all your life. You need to look for gaps in the world and figure out how to fill them. I had a business selling pre printed business forms and one day my largest customer called and told me they no longer needed my services. They actually had a whole warehouse house full of forms. They told me to loose them. When I asked what they were doing they showed me a room full of laser printers. I asked the guy in charge of IT who was going to service them and he said he didn't have time to worry about it. I said how about letting me do it. He said do you know how and I said no but I'll figure it out. That was the start of one of my re inventing myself. I became a Hewlett Packard dealer and had nice run at that. But it's been a ten yea cycle of continually coming up with the next phase of my life.

