Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Delta Force's avatar
Delta Force
38m

It's going to get worse, Temps 120 plus. No infrastructure on earth was engineered for the heat temperature coming.

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ts1213's avatar
ts1213
1h

Do you ever get depressed wring about these depressing story lines?

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