If you live in the western half of the United States, it is going to be really hot next week. I realize that I have been writing about extreme heat a lot lately, but I can’t help it because what we are experiencing right now is highly unusual. The “Monster El Niño” of 2026 will be causing a tremendous amount of chaos for many months to come, and agricultural production all over the globe will be greatly affected.

Most people out there are not taking this threat very seriously, and that is a huge mistake.

Projections for how powerful this El Niño will ultimately become just keep increasing.

At this stage, the NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center is projecting that “this event will be among the strongest in the historical record we monitor”, and we are being told that there is a 97 percent chance that it will last until next spring…

Specifically, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center said on July 9 there is an 81% chance of a “very strong” El Niño by the fall. In June, the chance of a “very strong” event was 63%. There’s also a 97% chance the current El Niño will last through early spring 2027. “Only 7 El Nino events over the last 75 years have been classified as very strong, so the expectation is that this event will be among the strongest in the historical record we monitor,” said Michelle L’Heureux, physical scientist at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, in an email to USA TODAY.

So there is a very good chance that this El Niño will severely damage global food production for two years in a row.

We won’t really begin to feel the impact of what is happening to our crops until we get to harvest season in the fall, but we are certainly feeling the impact of the extreme heat right now.

A “whopper of a heat dome” is coming to the western half of the nation next week, and we are being warned that the size and intensity of this heat dome “will be extreme”…

Meteorologist Jeff Berardelli posted on X: ‘Whopper of a heat dome coming, and that’s no exaggeration! In all aspects: size, longevity, and especially intensity, this will be extreme. ‘The heat dome should shatter all-time records for upper-level pressure in the Northern Plains States. ‘Actual Temperatures (not heat index) in Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota could hit 110° in spots! The heatwave will peak [from] Sunday through Wednesday.’

When high temperatures soar well above 100 degrees, that is life-threatening.

In Palm Springs, California high temperatures could actually hit 117 degrees on both Thursday and Friday…

Sweltering heat continued to permeate the western United States on Thursday, as forecasters warned that some desert communities could see temperatures soar to 117 degrees. The extreme heat is expected to span a wide swathe of the country — both within and beyond the West. Parts of Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, Arkansas and Florida are all forecast to see triple-digit or near-triple-digit temperatures through at least the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service. The hottest conditions are expected in southern California’s Coachella Valley, including the city of Palm Springs, which could see dangerously high temperatures of 117 degrees on Thursday and Friday.

Skeptics may point out that it is usually quite hot in Palm Springs in the summer.

Okay, but what about 110 degree heat in Montana and Wyoming?…

That is certainly not normal.

People typically move to Montana and Wyoming to escape the heat.

A lot of people that live in those two states do not even have air conditioning.

How would you feel if it was 110 degrees outside and you had no air conditioning at all?

Millions of people will be facing that reality during the week ahead.

The “Monster El Niño” of 2026 is also causing extremely strange storms all over the world.

A few days ago, 17 inches of rain fell in one area of Ohio in just 24 hours.

That level of rainfall should be nearly impossible in that part of the state…

In China, extremely heavy rainfall caused by a very unusual tropical storm just resulted in the deaths of 39 people…

Authorities in southern China said Thursday that 39 people died in flooding after a tropical storm dumped heavy rainfall, as the country’s east coast and Taiwan prepared for a typhoon expected to make landfall in the coming days. Most of the deaths were in Hengzhou, where the partial collapse of a reservoir dam sent torrents of water into the city and claimed 26 lives, said Ding Wei, the vice mayor of Nanning city, which has jurisdiction over the area. Nine people remained missing in the broader Guangxi region. Tropical Storm Maysak brought record rainfall to Guangxi starting Saturday, breaching reservoirs and stranding people for days in homes and other buildings. The previously announced death toll on Tuesday was six people.

This is just the beginning.

I am convinced that the storms will become even more intense during the months ahead.

Meanwhile, there will be extreme droughts in other areas.

During most very strong El Niños, many of our most important agricultural regions experience drought.

And that is really bad news, because global agricultural production is “highly concentrated geographically”…

Goldman Sachs commodities research analyst Lina Thomas provided further insight into the looming El Niño threat, warning that global agricultural supply is “highly concentrated geographically,” leaving crop markets “highly vulnerable to localized weather, geopolitical, or policy shocks.” Thomas warned about weather, geopolitical, and/or policy shocks that may put a bid under food prices: Global agricultural supply is highly concentrated geographically. Across key crops such as soybeans, corn, rice, sugar, and palm oil, the top three exporting countries account for 60-90% of global trade (Exhibit 1), leaving agricultural markets highly exposed to localized weather, geopolitical, and policy shocks.

In other words, if the wrong areas get afflicted by extraordinary droughts, the entire globe will deeply suffer.

In a previous article, I discussed the fact that rice-growing areas of India are already experiencing a dramatic drop in rainfall.

The stage is being set for widespread global food shortages.

But we won’t know the true severity of this crisis until harvest time rolls around.

As we have seen in the past, if we do witness significant food shortages it will be the poor that suffer the most.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.