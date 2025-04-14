A lot sooner than most people think, an absolutely cataclysmic earthquake will permanently alter the geography of the California coast. Land on the western side of the fault line that is shaken by that great quake will suddenly sink by several feet, and that will allow the Pacific Ocean to come pouring in. The magnitude 5.2 earthquake that just hit southern California is yet another reminder that this cataclysmic event is coming. I will continue to sound the alarm about this cataclysmic event until the day that it happens. In fact, this cataclysmic event is one of the things that I discuss in the secret new project that I have been working on. There was a Hollywood blockbuster about a cataclysmic earthquake along the San Andreas fault that came out ten years ago. What the region will eventually experience will be far, far worse than anything in that film. So please help me sound the alarm, because those that get out in time will literally be saving their lives.

In recent months, the California coastline has been shaken over and over again by sizable quakes.

The magnitude 5.2 earthquake that just shook the San Diego area is the latest example…

A magnitude-5.2 earthquake near Julian rattled much of Southern California just after 10 a.m. Monday, prompting brief evacuations in downtown San Diego and shaking cities as far away as Oxnard and Palm Springs. The temblor, with an epicenter 3 miles south of Julian, caused especially hard shaking there and in Ramona, San Diego Country Estates, Pine Valley and Cuyamaca Rancho State Park, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Originally, it was being reported that this earthquake was much larger.

So we should be thankful that we dodged a bullet.

But it still really shook people up. The following comes from a Daily Mail article entitled “San Diego rocked by monster earthquake”…

One man told the local news station he was inside Mountain Spirits Liquor in Julian when the quake hit and bottles started flying off the shelves. ‘I just hear like consecutive three to four different bursts and pops of different bottles,’ he said.

We are being told that this quake was so powerful that it could even be felt in northern Mexico…

A 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck near San Diego at 10:08 a.m. Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake’s epicenter was recorded 2.49 miles south of Julian, in San Diego County. According to the USGS map, the quake was felt widely across Southern California and into Mexico.

The epicenter of the earthquake was approximately 130 miles away from downtown Los Angeles, but people all over the Los Angeles metropolitan area clearly felt shaking…

Shaking was reported in parts of Los Angeles Monday morning from a magnitude-5.2 earthquake more than 100 miles away in San Diego County. The quake at about 10:10 a.m. was in the Julian area in east San Diego County, about 130 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles. Shaking was reported in parts of LA, Grand Terrace, the Palos Verdes Peninsula, Downey, Cypress, San Pedro, Long Beach, Seal Beach, Pasadena, Corona in Riverside County and other areas.

I believe that this was another warning.

But just like all of the others, this one will soon be forgotten too.

It is being estimated that over 25 million people felt the ground moving…

According to United States Geological Survey modeling on the quake, those living closest to the epicenter felt “moderate shaking,” and more than 25 million people experienced “weak to light shaking.”

When I learned that this had happened, I knew that I had to write about it today.

According to Dr. Lucy Jones, it appears that this earthquake occurred along the Elsinore Fault…

Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones said the earthquake at a depth of 8.9 miles was most likely associated with the Elsinore Fault, which runs parallel to the San Andreas Fault. “We do have a way of guessing at what the fault would be. We can’t actually confirm it’s on a particular fault without it coming up to the surface,” Jones said.

Interestingly, some people received emergency notifications on their phones even before they could feel the ground shaking…

Locals took to social media to share advice and comment on the new use of text alerts. Marty Caswell from San Diego wrote on X: “I can’t recall ever getting a text alert before an earthquake. Came in 5 seconds before apartment started swaying.” Another text sent to @AGraceMorgan63 read: “Earthquake detected! Drop, Cover, Hold On. Protect Yourself.” The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said it received no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The earthquake swung light fittings and rattled shelves in the city. It was felt as far away as Los Angeles, a distance of 120 miles.

Following the initial quake, there have been at least nine major aftershocks…

10:10:17 a.m.: 2.9-magnitude, 3 km SSW of Julian

10:10:21 a.m.: 2.8-magnitude, 5 km SE of Julian

10:10:54 a.m.: 2.9-magnitude, 4 km SSE of Julian

10:11:30 a.m.: 2.7-magnitude, 5 km SSE of Julian

10:12:08 a.m.: 2.6-magnitude, 4 km S of Julian

10:13:08 a.m.: 3.0-magnitude, 4 km S of Julian

10:14:03 a.m.: 2.5-magnitude, 4 km S of Julian

11:23:42 a.m.: 4.0-magnitude, 4 km SSE of Julian

12:34:30 p.m.: 2.9-magnitude, 5 km S of Julian

Of course this is not just an isolated incident.

Sizable earthquakes have been repeatedly rattling the state for months.

Just a few days ago, California was hit by a swarm of four notable quakes…

California has experienced four earthquakes in less than 12 hours. The seismic activity began around 9pm ET when a 3.5 magnitude hit outside of Little Lake. The US Geological Survey (USGS) detected the most recent quake, a 2.8 magnitude, around 4:30am near Petrolia in the northern region of the state.

Overall, there have been 1,165 earthquakes in California and Nevada over the last 7 days.

Unfortunately, some people will not understand what is happening until it is too late.

Of course the same thing will be true for many living in the middle of the country.

It is being reported that a magnitude 2.2 earthquake just struck “the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone”…

USGS reports that the strongest earthquake of the last 7 days struck Tennessee near the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone today at 7:26 am. The relatively weak magnitude 2.2 event, which struck from a depth of 8.3 km, serves as a reminder of how active the region is for quakes. Today’s earthquake was the 23rd to strike the region over the last 30 days and was the 5th to strike over the last week. The epicenter of today’s earthquake was in Ridgely which has been home to most of the recent earthquakes in the New Madid Seismic Zone recently.

One of these days, an absolutely cataclysmic earthquake will rip the New Madrid Seismic Zone wide open. This is something that I discuss in my secret new project as well.

We have been warned over and over again that these things are coming.

But most people don’t want to listen.

Most people that are currently living in the danger zones will just keep on doing what they are doing until time suddenly runs out.

