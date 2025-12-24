Major powers all over the globe are getting their missiles ready. You would think that more people would be alarmed by this, but most of the population just continues to party like it’s 1999. The drumbeats of war are intensifying all around us, and yet just about everyone seems to believe that there is no reason for concern. But as the world celebrates “peace”, will sudden destruction break out instead?

It appears that military action against Venezuela could potentially begin at any moment.

I will get to that later in this article.

The Chinese are extremely upset with how aggressive we have become with the Venezuelans, and U.S. officials are warning that they have loaded “more than 100 intercontinental ballistic missiles” into their launchers in three brand new silo fields near the Mongolian border…

China has reportedly loaded more than 100 intercontinental ballistic missiles into three newly constructed silo fields near its border with Mongolia and shows little interest in arms control talks, according to a draft Pentagon report seen by Reuters. The assessment underscores Beijing’s accelerating military buildup, with the report saying China is expanding and modernizing its nuclear forces faster than any other nuclear-armed power. Chinese officials have repeatedly dismissed such findings as attempts to “smear and defame China and deliberately mislead the international community.”

I don’t think that war with China is imminent.

But after everything that has happened recently, we sure are a lot closer than we were six months ago.

Meanwhile, a very alarming round of missile tests was just conducted in major cities all over Iran…

Iran launched a fresh round of ballistic missile tests Monday — six months after its 12-day war with Israel — leading officials from the Jewish state to warn the Trump administration that Tehran may be rehearsing another attack. Missile launches were seen in the cities of Tehran, Isfahan, Mashhad, Khorramabad and Mahabad, according to Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency. State-affiliated broadcaster Nournews also broadcast videos that appeared to show projectiles being fired. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his government was “aware that Iran is conducting military exercises. We are monitoring this and making the necessary preparations.

The Iranians were obviously trying to send a message to the Israelis.

But instead of deterring them from attacking, it may have the opposite effect.

Over the weekend, NBC News reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will soon attempt to convince President Trump that it is time to attack Iran again…

Israeli officials have grown increasingly concerned that Iran is expanding production of its ballistic missile program, which was damaged by Israeli military strikes earlier this year, and are preparing to brief President Donald Trump about options for attacking it again, according to a person with direct knowledge of the plans and four former U.S. officials briefed on the plans. Israeli officials also are concerned that Iran is reconstituting nuclear enrichment sites the U.S. bombed in June, the sources said. But, they added, the officials view Iran’s efforts to rebuild facilities where they produce the ballistic missiles and to repair its crippled air defense systems as more immediate concerns. Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are expected to meet later this month in Florida at the president’s Mar-a-Lago estate. At that meeting, the sources said, Netanyahu is expected to make the case to Trump that Iran’s expansion of its ballistic missile program poses a threat that could necessitate swift action.

Will Israel and Iran start fighting again in early 2026?

Many believe that it is a very real possibility.

In Europe, news that Oreshnik missile launchers have been deployed in Belarus is deeply alarming a lot of people…

Belarus’ authoritarian president said Thursday that Russia had deployed its latest nuclear-capable Oreshnik missile system to the country, a move that comes as talks to end the war in Ukraine have entered a crucial phase. President Alexander Lukashenko said the Oreshnik, an intermediate range ballistic missile system, arrived in the country on Wednesday and is entering combat duty. He didn’t say how many missiles have been deployed or give any other details. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that the Oreshnik will enter combat duty this month but didn’t give any other details. Putin made the statement at a meeting with top Russian military officers, where he warned that Moscow will seek to extend its gains in Ukraine if Kyiv and its Western allies reject the Kremlin’s demands in peace talks.

From Belarus, Oreshnik missiles could reach Kyiv in just moments.

Of course the Russians have already been pounding Kyiv and other major Ukrainian cities on an almost nightly basis.

Last night’s barrage was particularly intense…

At least three people have been killed, and 12 others injured in a massive Russian missile and drone attack on multiple oblasts of Ukraine overnight on Dec. 23. The assault once again targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and Rivne, Ternopil, and Khmelnytskyi oblasts in the country’s west “are almost completely without electricity,” the Energy Ministry said. President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia launched more than 650 drones and over three dozen missiles targeting “the entire infrastructure of life.” At least 13 oblasts were attacked, he added.

The Russians have really been going after Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Needless to say, it gets really, really cold in Ukraine during the winter.

In response to that attack, NATO scrambled fighter jets in Poland…

NATO was forced to scramble fighter jets as Vladimir Putin launched a savage pre-Christmas missile and drone strike on Ukraine. Polish and allied war planes operated near the Ukrainian border amid the hellish onslaught. “Fighter jets have been scrambled, and ground-based air defence and radar reconnaissance systems placed on a state of readiness,” said Poland’s operational command. This was “preventive” and “aimed at securing and protecting the airspace, particularly in areas adjacent to the threatened regions”.

I really wish that both sides were willing to make significant compromises so that we could see peace.

But instead, I believe that 2026 will be a year when the conflict in Ukraine goes to an entirely different level.

On the other side of the globe, more U.S. military assets are being moved into position to attack Venezuela…

At least 10 CV-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft, which are used by special-operations forces, flew into the region Monday night from Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico, according to an official. C-17 cargo aircraft from Fort Stewart and Fort Campbell Army bases arrived Monday in Puerto Rico, according to flight-tracking data. A different U.S. official confirmed that military personnel and equipment were transported on planes. It isn’t clear what types of troops and equipment the aircraft were transporting. Cannon is home to the 27th Special Operations Wing, while the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, an elite U.S. special operations unit, and the 101st Airborne Division are based at Fort Campbell. The first battalion of the 75th Ranger Regiment is based at Hunter Army Airfield, at Fort Stewart.

We don’t know exactly when military action will begin.

It could be days, it could be weeks, or it could be months.

But it appears that it is coming.

One former Air Force lieutenant general is convinced that the Pentagon is “prepositioning forces to take action”…

“They are prepositioning forces to take action,” David Deptula, a retired Air Force lieutenant general and dean of the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies, told The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday of the ongoing US forces build-up in the southern Caribbean. The WSJ commentary further assessed that “The movement of such assets indicates that the administration already has decided on a course of action” – though with President Trump it’s currently anyone’s guess as to precisely what that course of action will be.

Once it became clear that Nicolas Maduro did not intend to step down peacefully, many of us were hoping that the U.S. would back off.

But that isn’t happening.

Instead, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is warning that the “status quo” in Venezuela is “intolerable”…

“The status quo with the Venezuelan regime is intolerable for the United States,” Rubio said at a year-end press conference, making clear the US is seeking Maduro’s ouster in Caracas.

And President Trump just made it very clear that removing Maduro from power is the goal…

During a press conference on shipbuilding at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, a reporter asked Trump if it is his goal to force Maduro from power. “Well, I think it probably would. I can’t tell him, that’s up to him what he wants to do. I think it would be smart for him to do that. But again, we’re going to find out,” Trump responded. Trump then blasted Venezuela for having done “terrible things to the United States.”

I keep warning that a war with Venezuela would have enormous implications for our relationships with both Russia and China.

But hardly anyone is talking about this.

The Russians are so concerned about what could happen that they are starting to pull some personnel out of the country…

Also on Monday, the Associated Press reported that the Russian government — which signed a security agreement with Venezuela this year and has been accused of shipping military equipment to the US adversary — has begun evacuating the families of its diplomats in the South American country. The report, which cited unnamed European officials, said Russian Foreign Ministry officials assess the situation in Venezuela “in very grim tones.”

The Chinese have invested massive amounts of money in Venezuela, and they have lent the current regime tens of billions of dollars.

What will happen to those loans if the current regime is replaced with a regime that is friendly to the United States?

Overthrowing the Maduro regime would not be a simple operation. The Venezuelans possess highly advanced anti-aircraft systems that have been provided by the Russians, and Venezuela’s military is currently distributing rifles to the general population.

It has been estimated that it would take a force of approximately 100,000 U.S. soldiers to conduct a full-blown invasion of Venezuela, and I don’t think that President Trump is inclined to do that at this time.

But would a more limited operation be able to successfully achieve the Trump administration’s goals?

I don’t know.

I guess we shall find out.

We live in such perilous times, and I have a feeling that the weeks ahead are going to be really crazy.

Michael's new book entitled "10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next" is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

