We have seen this happen way too many times before. Over and over again, mass shootings are being committed by deranged individuals that hate conservatives and hate Christians. More often than not, the shooters are deeply involved in an alternative sexual lifestyle, and so they view conservatives and Christians as their “oppressors”. Frequently, the shooters have some sort of a personal connection to the particular target that has been chosen. Of course in so many of these cases the mainstream media will completely ignore the real reason why a mass shooting has taken place. But the American people are not stupid. We can all see what is happening, and it is time for the mainstream media to start admitting the truth.

The mass shooting that just occurred in Minneapolis should be a major wake up call for all of us.

At 8:30 in the morning, the shooter showed up at the Annunciation Catholic Church dressed in all black and opened fire on children as they sat in the pews…

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said law enforcement responded to the shooting around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. O’Hara said the shooter fired a rifle through church windows and was also armed with a shotgun and a pistol. A government official briefed on the investigation and a law enforcement source told CBS News that the shooter was wearing all black clothing. An 8-year-old and a 10-year-old were killed while they sat in the pews. The parents of the children have been notified, O’Hara said. Seventeen others, including 14 children, were injured.

Any church or school that does not have armed security in this environment is not being wise.

The world that we live in is completely different than it was 40 or 50 years ago.

When I was growing up, I never imagined for one second that some nut with a gun would come in to my school and start shooting.

But now our society is literally teeming with dangerous lunatics.

In this instance, the shooter blocked the church doors so that the children could not escape before he began shooting through the church windows…

Police said at least two of the church doors appeared to have been blocked by two by fours before the shooting, suggesting Westman wanted to trap the people inside. ‘During the mass, the gunman approached on the outside, on the side of the building, and began firing a rifle through the church windows towards the children sitting in the pews at the mass,’ O’Hara said. ‘Shooting through the windows, he struck children and worshipers that were inside the building.’

I don’t like to write about things like this, and I am sure that many of you don’t like to read about things like this.

But this is our world now, and sticking our heads in the sand isn’t going to do anyone any good.

FBI Director Kash Patel has announced that this mass shooting will be investigated as a hate crime…

FBI Director Kash Patel said the FBI is investigating the shooting at a Minneapolis Catholic school mass as an act of domestic terrorism and hate crime in a post on X. “The FBI is investigating this shooting as an act of domestic terrorism and hate crime targeting Catholics,” Patel wrote.

Of course it was a hate crime.

Christians were specifically targeted for what they believe.

The shooter has been identified as Robin Westman. It has been confirmed that Westman’s name was officially changed in 2020…

Three law enforcement sources told CBS News the shooter was Robin Westman, 23, from suburban Minneapolis. Westman’s name was officially changed from Robert Westman to Robin Westman in 2020, documents show.

We have also learned that Westman was a former student of the school, and Westman’s mother previously worked there…

A law enforcement official told the New York Times that Westman is believed to have been a former student at the school. They also told the outlet the suspect’s mother previously worked at the campus.

There is the personal connection.

We see it in so many of these cases.

After adopting a new lifestyle, Westman apparently developed an intense hatred for Christians.

But instead of shooting adults, Westman came up with a plan to slaughter children.

I think that the term “demonic” accurately describes what Westman had become.

The first page of his very sick manifesto is currently circulating on social media. It clearly shows that he planned all of this well in advance.

Westman also posted a video on YouTube shortly before the mass shooting.

The video has been taken down, but it is being reported that the video revealed Westman’s “twisted obsession with other school shooters, dislike of Trump and mockery of the church”…

However, a chilling video shared on a now-deleted YouTube account appears to reveal the killer’s sick manifesto. In the 20-minute-long video, the 23-year-old showed off her kill kit of ammunition, magazines and firearms and revealed her twisted obsession with other school shooters, dislike of Trump and mockery of the church.

I want to stress that this was not an isolated incident.

We have seen so many other similar mass shootings, and there are countless others out there that could strike at any time.

In our society today, we have such a problem with mental illness. Others would call it something else. But whatever you want to call it, there is no denying that something was very, very wrong with Robin Westman…

In the video, titled “So long and thanks for all the fish,” Westman slowly turns the pages of the red notebook, which is laid out on top of what appears to be schematic gun diagrams, one of them reading “Ruger Mark IV.” As she flips the pages, an occasional plume of smoke is seen from the bottom of the screen, punctuated by coughs, disjointed cursing and maniacal giggles. Each page is filled with inscrutable handwritten doggerel, much of it in Cyrillic, which includes violent ramblings such as “I have had thoughts about mass murder for a long time. I am very conflicted with writing this journal,” the text, translated by The Post, reads in part.

We are also being told that in the video Westman expressed admiration for other prominent mass shooters…

The unhinged shooter also expressed deep admiration for mass shooters — including Sandy Hook killer Adam Lanza. “I have a deep fascination with one man in particular: Adam Lanza,” she wrote in the journal on May 23 in reference to the 20-year-old perpetrator of the worst elementary school shooting in US history, which left 20 first-grade students and six adults dead. “Sandy Hook was my favorite, I think, exposure of school shootings.”

When one incident like this happens, it inspires others to do the same thing.

So please watch over those you love very carefully in the days ahead.

Because lunatics like Westman are literally everywhere.

And they are increasingly beginning to network with one another using the Internet. The New York Post just published an article about the rise of ultra-violent leftist groups, and I believe that what we have witnessed so far is just the beginning.

I have never seen more hatred in our society than I am seeing right now.

It is just a matter of time before all of this hatred explodes in wild and unpredictable ways, and that is why all of us need to start taking security more seriously than ever before.

