Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Charles's avatar
Charles
10h

So what we to do? Those of us who walk with Jesus should be storming heaven on behalf of our nation and humble ourselves and repent of our sin and our sins!

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Teresa Denlinger, FN, BCHN's avatar
Teresa Denlinger, FN, BCHN
7h

Leviticus 18:28 comes to my mind.

"Lest the land vomit you out when you make it unclean, as it vomited out the nation that was before you." 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

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