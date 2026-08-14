When I was 10 years old, the United States was one trillion dollars in debt. Now we are nearly 40 trillion dollars in debt. So what did we get for spending 39 trillion dollars that we did not have? What we got was a gigantic mountain of debt that threatens to bring down our entire system. But the Congress critters in D.C. will never stop wasting our money. In fact, if the Democrats do really well in the upcoming midterm elections it is probably inevitable that our tax dollars will be going out the door faster than ever before.

I have been ranting about our national debt for nearly two decades.

I also write about war, famine, pestilence, natural disasters, economic problems and political chaos on a regular basis.

I have been called “the king of doom and gloom”, but that is not true at all.

I am not down, I am not depressed, and I am not on any pills.

In fact, I am wildly optimistic about my future.

How is that possible?

First of all, I know that the current state of affairs is not permanent.

The lunacy that we are witnessing today is only temporary, and that should give us hope.

Secondly, I believe in being a force for change.

When I expose corruption and evil, my hope is that it will inspire others to do what is right.

Thirdly, I am convinced that my work is making an enormous difference.

Each week, my articles go out to people living in more than 130 nations, and websites all over the globe republish those articles which results in them being read countless more times.

But I couldn’t do any of this without a team, and so I want to thank those of you that have chosen to support what I do.

It is much later than most people think that it is. Chaos is erupting all over the globe, and I am trying to share the truth with as many people as I possibly can.

Today, one of the things that I want to discuss is our exploding national debt because it is a clear and present danger to our way of life.

A few days from now we will be 40 trillion dollars in debt.

If we keep going down this road, it will result in great pain.

Unfortunately, the lunatics in Congress have pushed the accelerator all the way to the floor.

The U.S. budget deficit for the month of July was 432 billion dollars.

Yes, that figure is just for one month.

Interest on the national debt for the month of July was 118 billion dollars.

Yes, that figure is also just for one month.

At this stage, we are spending more on interest on the national debt than we are on the U.S. military…

This is what a debt spiral looks like, and there is no easy way out.

As we go broke, foreigners are literally buying up our country.

In fact, a Chinese intelligence official just purchased a historic building that is located just 650 feet from the White House…

A senior Chinese Communist Party (CCP) intelligence official is the new owner of a historic building overlooking the White House Complex, a Daily Caller News Foundation investigation discovered. Located approximately 650 feet northeast of the White House grounds, the 100-year-old Securities Building on 15th Street was purchased on July 21, 2026 for $8.4 million by the Philip Qiu and Family Foundation, filings show. The building’s new owner, Philip Qiu, has held numerous positions within Chinese intelligence and state security arms, according to university records and DCNF translations of Chinese government announcements. Qiu did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

How in the world did we allow this to happen?

In my opinion, that is a very serious threat to national security.

But what do I know?

Of course we are supposed to believe that we will all be perfectly safe as long as there are enough Flock cameras pointed at all of us.

The CEO of Flock Safety insists that he doesn’t want a surveillance society.

Instead, he says that his goal is to have a society where “we all feel safe”…

Flock Safety CEO Garrett Langley pushed back against claims that the company’s expanding network of automated license plate readers (ALPRs) is contributing to a surveillance state, telling Newsweek that transparency and accountability are central to the company’s approach as it unveils new privacy protocols this week amid widespread backlash and protests. The technology executive told Newsweek in a Tuesday video interview that Flock’s “end goal isn’t a dystopian future of surveillance; it’s one where we all feel safe.” Critics of Flock, however, argue the opposite is true, saying the company’s influx of cameras raises significant privacy concerns and, rather than making communities safer, can leave sensitive data vulnerable to misuse and mass surveillance.

Personally, I would feel a lot safer if his cameras were not constantly collecting data on the make, model, color, body type, aftermarket modifications, roof racks, bumper stickers, decals and direction of travel of all of our vehicles.

Even with all of this surveillance, it seems like authorities are actually solving fewer crimes than ever before.

For example, a woman living in Flint, Michigan that just had more than 50 bullets hit her house got absolutely no help when she reached out to local authorities for help…

Crime rates have become an enormous political hot potato in recent years, and politicians have figured out that if a lot of crimes end up going unreported somehow that will cause crime rates to go down.

So a lot of really bad stuff that is going on in our streets somehow never makes it into the official reports.

In our day and age, perception often matters far more than reality.

That is one of the reasons why the Trump administration and the Iranians are vigorously arguing over who has “control” of the Strait of Hormuz…

The Strait of Hormuz is “under Iran’s control and management”, the recently appointed head of Iran’s Basij paramilitary unit said on Thursday, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States had “total control” of the strategic waterway.

I don’t really care who wins the argument.

The world just needs traffic to start flowing through the Strait again.

Unfortunately, that is not going to happen any time soon.

In fact, the Iranians attacked two more commercial vessels on Thursday…

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday said Iran attacked two of its vessels as they transited the Strait of Hormuz, blasting Tehran for what it called “flagrant” maritime violations. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two vessels were affiliated with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), a state-owned energy company and one of the largest oil producers in the world.

Global supplies of oil are getting really tight, and prices are rising.

As prices rise, some people will take matters into their own hands.

In the UK, gasoline thefts have dramatically spiked since fighting erupted in February…

The fallout from the ongoing Iran War is hitting British gas stations hard. Since the conflict escalated on February 28, drivers in the United Kingdom have stolen an average of just under 200,000 GBP (roughly $255,000) worth of fuel on a daily basis. As global oil prices surge, the financial strain on consumers is pushing fuel theft to unprecedented levels across the country. According to the BBC, incidents of fuel theft jumped by 20 percent in the five months following the start of the war, compared to the five months prior. The spike in pump prices has driven the actual value of the stolen gasoline and diesel up by a staggering 48 percent. Across the UK’s 8,359 gas stations, the daily losses now average roughly 194,000 GBP.

If the crisis in the Middle East is not resolved soon, this will only be just the beginning.

The war with Iran has also caused a global fertilizer crisis, and global hunger is growing all around us.

In Somalia, some starving families are literally walking for weeks in a desperate attempt to find food…

After nearly two weeks on the road with her five children, Luul Mohamed finally arrived in the southwestern Somali city of Baidoa with no food and little sense of what would happen next. Drought conditions had forced Mohamed and her family to leave Saakoow, a town in the Middle Jubba region more than 300 kilometers (186 miles) away. They moved from village to village before arriving in Baidoa, now a major hub for people fleeing drought, insecurity and food shortages, on Aug. 3.

The number of people in the world facing acute food insecurity was already at an all-time record high coming into this year.

Unfortunately, the number of extremely hungry people in Somalia has more than doubled since last year…

About 2 million people are facing emergency levels of food insecurity, more than double the number recorded last year, according to Plan International, which has provided assistance to more than 200,000 people in Somalia this year. The humanitarian group and Somalia’s Disaster Management Agency are calling for increased international assistance, with concern that the crisis could be compounded by another climate shock later this year.

Meanwhile, pestilences are breaking out all over the planet.

Last week, I mentioned that the Ebola outbreak in Africa has now become the fastest-growing Ebola outbreak in recorded history.

Today, we learned that the Ebola outbreak has now spread to yet another new province…

The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has spread to a sixth province, officials have said, a day after the head of the World Health Organization said the outbreak was on track to surpass the deadliest in history, which killed at least 11,000 people more than a decade ago. The current outbreak has killed more than 2,100 people out of more than 4,500 cases, according to the latest government figures released on Tuesday. At the same point in the 2014-16 outbreak in west Africa, the previous most deadly outbreak, 755 cases had been recorded, according to WHO data. Jean Kaseya, the director general of Africa CDC, said on Thursday that a death had been recorded in the previously unaffected Bas-Uele province. The man had travelled from Isiro, in Haut-Uele province, to Buta, the capital of Bas-Uele, where he died, Kaseya said.

Global health authorities do not have that outbreak under control at all.

Of course the same thing could be said about the screwworm infestation in Mexico.

Cattle herds are being eviscerated by these disgusting little parasites, and now they are increasingly eating human flesh…

Since the flesh-eating screwworm fly reinvaded Mexico in 2024, human cases of the voracious parasite have been mounting. According to a July surveillance report from Mexico’s Ministry of Health, there have been over 500 human cases in 2025 and 2026. A study this week in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases analyzed the information on over 200 confirmed cases reported between April 2025 and March 2026 and found that the infestation pace is increasing. Among the 200 confirmed cases in the study, six deaths were reported. At least one of the deaths was directly caused by the fly’s maggots, researchers in Mexico reported in the study.

Screwworms have crossed the border and have popped up in a whole bunch of places in the United States in recent months.

This is a battle that we are losing.

These days, we can’t even keep our food safe.

The FDA has initiated a recall of over 3 million dozen eggs because they could be contaminated with Salmonella Enteritidis…

A recall of more than 3 million dozen eggs has been upgraded to the FDA’s highest risk level over concerns they are contaminated with a deadly bacteria. Midwest Poultry Services first issued a recall last month of nearly 1.6 million dozen white and brown egg varieties after health officials warned they may be contaminated with Salmonella Enteritidis, a bacterium that can contaminate food through animal feces. On Wednesday, the FDA classified the recall as Class I, indicating ‘a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death.’

This is very serious, because Salmonella Enteritidis can kill you.

Before I end this article, there are two last things that I wanted to mention.

Firstly, I wanted to note the fact that the state of California just got hit by yet another very alarming earthquake swarm…

California has been struck by a series of rapid earthquakes erupting right along what experts call ‘America’s most dangerous’ fault line. The first earthquake struck right in the heart of California’s Bay Area at 11.30am ET (8.30am local). The US Geological Survey (USGS) initially measured it as a magnitude 4.1 earthquake just 14 miles from San Francisco. That measurement was downgraded to a magnitude 3.8 tremor. That quake was followed by three more in less than an hour, striking in rapid succession between 12.07pm and 12.38pm ET.

Scientists assure us that it is just a matter of time before “the Big One” hits California.

Sadly, most of those that are living in California don’t really seem too concerned about the warnings.

Secondly, there is a very bizarre story that has been going around on social media that I wanted to share with you.

At Arizona State University, there are 8 times as many courses about witchcraft, magic or the occult as there are about Christianity…

This fall, Arizona State University is offering eight courses with words like witchcraft, magic, or the occult in the title. Meanwhile, one course will cover the bedrock faith of Western Civilization. “Think about that for a moment,” writes Owen Anderson, who teaches philosophy and religion at the university, at The Blaze. “At one of the largest public universities in the country, students can choose from a small festival of courses on witchcraft, while Christianity receives [only] a single titled course.” A quick web search reveals other major universities across the country are offering similar classes.

I don’t understand how that can be possible.

But of course this is where our society is heading.

Darkness is growing all around us, and the vast majority of the population does not know which way to turn.

So I am trying to shine my light as brightly as I can.

This has been a very challenging month in a lot of ways, and I can’t thank my core supporters enough because you make all of this possible.

The lunatics may be running the asylum, but we will never give up.

We will keep on fighting for what is right, and in the end we will be rewarded for doing so.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.