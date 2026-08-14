Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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John Treibel's avatar
John Treibel
4m

I guess I'm left wondering if Hillary Clinton is teaching those witchcraft classes in the detailed AZ college?

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Tom Lamendola's avatar
Tom Lamendola
26m

Interesting how you left Trump’s face off of the picture. A picture is worth a thousand words!

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