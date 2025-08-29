Our society is constantly telling us that true happiness is just around the corner. We are promised that if we will just buy the next product, adopt the latest trend, get more eduction, get a better job, make more money or win a better looking romantic partner, we will finally be happy. But once you successfully make the next step on the hamster wheel, you discover that it was just another empty promise. In fact, there is a very deep emptiness to our modern liberal society as a whole. We are all constantly chasing after the things we are told to chase after, and at the end of the day most of the population still feels an irrepressible emptiness. It is an ache that cannot be controlled or restrained, and that is why so many people spend so much time and effort trying to dull the pain that they are feeling inside.

Modern liberal society offers an extremely “me-centered” philosophy that looks good at first glance.

But if you follow that “me-centered” philosophy all the way to the end of the road, what you get is a Robin Westman…

The alleged shooter, Robert Westman, who identified as a female and went by the name Robin Westman, also expressed in his notes that he wished he had never “brain-washed” himself. The Post translated a cryptic section of the manifesto as saying, “I only keep [the long hair] because it is pretty much my last shred of being trans. I am tired of being trans, I wish I never brain-washed myself.” Despite claiming frustration with having bought into the trans agenda, the alleged Catholic school attacker believed that something as slight as changing his appearance would result in a sense of defeat: “I can’t cut my hair now as it would be embarrassing defeat, and it might be a concerning change of character that could get me reported. It just always gets in my way. I will probably chop it on the day of the attack.”

“I wish I never brain-washed myself.”

Those are very powerful words.

But they aren’t entirely accurate.

Westman simply gave in to the propaganda that we are all constantly being hammered with.

I have seen it happen to so many young people.

And when they figure out that they have been lied to all along, it can lead to crushing despair.

It isn’t a coincidence that the suicide rate has been soaring in recent years.

Our society simply isn’t offering any real answers.

This week, I was horrified to read about a young mother in New Hampshire that decided to kill herself, her husband and two of her children…

A mother in New Hampshire is believed to have killed herself, along with her husband and two of her three children. Police found the bodies at a home on Moharimet Drive in Madbury just before 8:30 p.m. Monday, when they responded to a 911 call reporting several people dead inside the home. Authorities identified them as Emily Long, 34; Ryan Long, 48; son Parker Long, 8; and daughter Ryan Long, 6.

Perhaps you feel like you have reached the end of the road too.

Don’t give up.

There is always a way to turn things around.

But instead of reaching out for answers, most of the population is just looking for a way to numb the pain.

One study that was conducted a couple of years ago found that 47.7 million Americans had used illegal drugs within the past 30 days…

Among Americans aged 12 years and older, 47.7 million were current illegal drug users (used within the last 30 days) as of 2023.

That number stunned me.

But it gets worse.

Even more Americans are on legal drugs. In fact, a whopping 68 percent of the population is now taking at least one prescription drug on a daily basis…

New CivicScience data as of mid-February finds that 68% of Americans report taking at least one prescription medication daily, up slightly from an average of 67% in 2023. A deeper look reveals an even more noteworthy increase – the percentage of Americans taking four or more prescription medications daily has climbed four percentage points, and now as much as 26% say they’re taking 4+ prescriptions per day.

There are many legal drugs that are being specifically marketed to those that are suffering from anxiety and depression.

So millions of Americans just keep popping more “happy pills”, but what they don’t realize is that those drugs are really messing with their heads.

Our society is also dealing with a raging epidemic of loneliness.

When I was growing up, people actually left their homes on a regular basis and made real connections with one another.

But now we connect to one another through our screens, and what we see on our screens is controlled by the algorithms…

Gen Z and Gen Alpha, however, have never known life without algorithmic curation.From childhood, their identities, friendships, and even their sense of self have been shaped inside systems designed to maximize engagement. They are the most connected generation in history and yet, paradoxically, the loneliest. Studies confirm that they report higher levels of isolation and depression than their parents or grandparents did at the same age. For them, solitude is almost unimaginable. Their sleeping hours have diminished, and their waking hours have been saturated with algorithmic nudges, performance demands, and invisible comparisons. This is why blaming “phones” or “tech” misses the point. A phone is just a tool. The deeper cause of today’s epidemic of loneliness is the system of algorithms that runs on those devices and quietly governs the lives lived through them.

We like staring at our screens.

Because they make us feel good, we spend hours doing it each day…

On average, screen-zombie Americans spend more than 10 hours daily accessing the Web. They spend 5.4 of those hours browsing, working, gaming, looking at social media, reading email or paying bills, the survey found. They spend another five hours streaming video or TV content.

But what we don’t realize is that our screens are an instrument of control.

It is not a coincidence that we have seen the largest cultural shifts in our history in the Internet age.

Over the past 30 years, every major institution in our society has shifted way to the left.

Thankfully, there are some of us that are trying to fight back.

Sometimes people ask me why I spend so much time and effort trying to reach people on the Internet.

The answer that I give is very simple.

The reason why I spend so much time and effort trying to reach people on the Internet is because that is where they are.

There are billions of people looking for answers, and most of them are constantly staring at their screens.

So I use those screens to deliver the truth.

We need to fight for hearts and minds, because if we stay on the path that we are currently on we aren’t going to have a society.

At this stage, even liberal scholars are openly admitting that the collapse of our society has become “inevitable”…

The collapse of human civilization is now ‘inevitable’, according to a scholar who’s combed through 5,000 years of history. Dr Luke Kemp of the University of Cambridge has exposed clear and alarming patterns of inequality, environmental damage, reckless leadership and fragile systems that lead to ancient collapse in the modern world. ‘We can’t put a date on Doomsday, but by looking at the 5,000 years of [civilization], we can understand the trajectories we face today, and self-termination is most likely,’ he told the Guardian.

Just about everyone realizes that something has gone horribly wrong and we are on a road that doesn’t lead anywhere good.

But most of us just keep chasing the things that society tells us to chase anyway.

Let us hope that people start to wake up on a massive scale, because the clock is ticking.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

