Iran could end this war tomorrow if they truly wanted to do so. The Trump administration is more than willing to sit down and negotiate, and they have let the Iranians know that they are willing to make enormous concessions. But the lunatics that are running Iran are not interested. They truly believe that they are winning the war, and they are demanding that the U.S. must comply with every single one of the outrageous demands that they are making. If the Trump administration will not do this, the Iranians have warned that they will keep the Strait of Hormuz closed for Trump’s entire term, and that would put extreme pressure on the global economy. And now it appears that Iran is not content to just hold the global economy hostage. It is being reported that Iran has issued an absolutely shocking ultimatum to the United States. If the Trump administration does not agree to all of Iran’s demands in a matter of weeks, Iran will go on the offensive against the United States and Israel.

This is not just some random Internet rumor.

Reuters originally reported this story, and it apparently came directly from a “senior Iranian official”…

Iran has decided to shift its strategy in the conflict with the United States from a defensive posture to a “fully offensive” one and has given Washington several weeks to implement a memorandum of understanding between the two sides, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Monday. The warning marks a further escalation in Tehran’s rhetoric as a U.S. naval blockade squeezes Iran’s economy and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has slowed to a fraction of its prewar level.

This is an absolutely enormous story.

So why isn’t it getting a lot more attention?

According to this “senior Iranian official”, the United States will be given “a few weeks” to fulfill all of the obligations that it was supposed to meet under the infamous “Memorandum of Understanding”…

Iran has instead set a deadline of “a few weeks” for the United States to fully implement the memorandum, the official said. The precise timetable will be conveyed to Washington and regional governments through mediators. If diplomacy fails, “all Iranian entities” will be prepared to escalate tensions in the Strait of Hormuz and across the region, the official said, adding that Iran would not wait indefinitely while the United States maintains its naval blockade.

Under Iran’s interpretation of the “Memorandum of Understanding”, the United States is required to pay 300 billion dollars in war reparations, arrange for the release of all frozen Iranian assets, permanently end the naval blockade, end fighting on all fronts, lift all sanctions and agree to permanent Iranian control of the Strait of Hormuz…

That is quite a list of demands.

There is no way that President Trump will ever agree to all of that.

So there will be more war.

Brigadier General Yadollah Javani is another Iranian official that is warning that Iran’s posture is about to become more “offensive”…

Brig. Gen. Yadollah Javani, the political deputy of the IRGC, told Iran’s Fars News agency that the armed forces would adopt a “transformative” approach under its recently refreshed leadership, including a potential shift toward more offensive operations. Javani said Iran had never initiated a war and that its actions to date had been defensive, but, “from now on, every action we take, although it has a defensive nature, must take on an offensive form.”

Apparently this has been in the works for quite some time.

According to the Wall Street Journal, when the “Memorandum of Understanding” was signed in June Iranian leaders immediately started preparing for “a bigger fight”…

After President Trump signed a memorandum of understanding with Iran in mid-June, administration officials fanned out to build support for an agreement they hoped would reopen the Strait of Hormuz and start winding down the war. Iran’s hard-line leaders huddled in Tehran and came up with a different plan, according to Iranian and Arab officials. In their view the pact was likely just an attempt by the U.S. and Israel to take pressure off the global economy and buy time for a bigger attack down the road. Instead of putting faith in talks, they took the past two months to prepare for a bigger fight.

In addition to preemptive missile and drone strikes, Iranian war plans reportedly include cutting undersea Internet cables and a potential ground operation in Kuwait by cutting across southern Iraq…

If Iranian troops actually enter Kuwait, there will be no turning back.

President Trump would feel compelled to commit U.S. ground forces, and things would get really crazy from that point forward.

Many were desperately hoping for some sort of a peace deal with Iran, but at this stage even Jared Kushner is publicly admitting that the Iranians “are not showing any interest in doing something that makes sense for us”…

Jared Kushner told Fox News on Monday that as the 60-day memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran expires, Iran doesn’t appear to be willing to finish the deal and give up nuclear weapons. “[President Trump] is willing to make a deal that could be great for the Iranian people … but right now they are not showing any interest in doing something that makes sense for us,” Mr. Trump’s son-in-law and adviser said in an interview with Fox News’ Trey Yingst. Kushner said Iran has to be willing to make a fair deal without trying to “hide certain cards and get certain concessions.”

The Iranians are not going to compromise.

They have issued their list of demands, and they expect President Trump to comply.

There is no way that Trump will do that, and he just warned that Iran is “in big trouble”…

President Donald Trump said Monday he likes the idea of declaring the Strait of Hormuz U.S. territory, touting American control over the waterway while warning that Iran is “in big trouble.” “We control it. We control it with the blockade. We have a blockade, we control it with the blockade. And I like the idea of declaring it a territory. We could do that,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. “We have total control over the strait now,” Trump said before stating that the Iranian military “can be a nuisance.”

In addition, Trump is also claiming that he will bomb Oman if they go along with Iran’s plan for the Strait of Hormuz…

President Donald Trump threatened military action against Oman, an ally of the United States, if its negotiations with Iran over the Strait of Hormuz interfere with U.S. efforts to reach a peace deal with Tehran. “If Oman gets in the way, we’ll bomb the s— out of them,” Trump told Fox News in an Aug. 17 phone interview, according to Trey Yingst, the network’s chief foreign correspondent who talked to the president. Outside of talks with the United States, Iran has engaged in negotiations with Oman about reopening the Strait of Hormuz, which borders the two countries and both Iran and the United States have asserted control.

There isn’t going to be peace in the Middle East.

Those that believed that there would be were just deluding themselves.

If Iran chooses to go on the offensive against the United States and Israel, the entire region will erupt.

In such a scenario, both sides could go all the way up the escalation ladder very rapidly.

We really are living in extremely perilous times, and the world is simply not ready for what is about to happen next.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.