The Trump administration is assembling an armada of bombers at a military base on the island of Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean, and meanwhile the Iranians have loaded their missile launchers and are prepared to instantly respond to any attack. In other words, we have never been closer to an apocalyptic war in the Middle East than we are right now. I really do not understand why more people are not talking about this, because I am convinced that this could become one of the biggest stories of 2025. Once Iranian ballistic missiles start falling in Israeli cities and on U.S. bases throughout the Middle East, there will be no turning back. Unfortunately, it appears that peace is not likely at this point.

On Sunday, the Tehran Times warned the western world that Iran’s ballistic missiles are “loaded onto launchers in all underground missile cities and are ready for launch”…

The state-controlled Tehran Times reported on X Sunday that Iran’s missiles are “loaded onto launchers in all underground missile cities and are ready for launch.” The newspaper issued a stern warning, stating that any escalation would come “at a heavy cost for the US government and its allies.” The Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Force also issued a statement warning that any act of aggression against Iran will be met with a “severe response.”

So why have the Iranians made such an alarming move?

Needless to say, it is because they know that they could soon be bombed into oblivion.

I believe that President Trump is not bluffing. In an interview with Kristen Welker of NBC News, he explained that if Iran does not make a deal there “will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before”…

“If they don’t make a deal there will be bombing. It will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before,” Trump told NBC News’ Kristen Welker during a phone interview.

I have no doubt that Trump is serious.

And to back up his threat, he has assembled “an air armada of B-2 and B-52 bombers” at a base on the island of Diego Garcia…

In the meantime, the U.S. is building an air armada of B-2 and B-52 bombers in the Indian Ocean at the Joint U.S.-U.K. Base of Diego Garcia. CBN News military analyst Chuck Holton explained, “Keep in mind the B-2 bomber was essentially built specifically to bomb the nuclear facilities in Iran. They have the capability of lifting what they call a massive ordnance penetrator; the largest bunker-buster bomb the United States possesses.”

If B-2 and B-52 bombers start bombing Iran’s nuclear facilities that are deep underground, we will officially be at war with Iran.

And that war could commence at lot sooner than most people think.

The letter that President Trump sent to the Iranians gave them a two month deadline, and a good bit of time has already passed since they received that letter…

It’s been several weeks since US President Donald Trump sent a letter to Iran giving it two months to arrive at a nuclear deal or it would likely face military force. No one knows exactly how Trump will calculate the deadline: two months from when the letter was sent, two months from when the Islamic Republic received the letter, two months from when it responded, or two months from when talks may start. But after Trump’s deadline, European countries Germany, France, and the UK (the E-3) set June as a deadline for Tehran to reach a nuclear deal lest it face global sanctions being snapped back on it according to a provision of the 2015 nuclear deal it signed with the West.

The Iranians have clearly stated that there will be no negotiations, and the clock is ticking.

One very important point that I want to make is that if we do go to war with Iran, it will probably kill any potential peace deal with the Russians.

Meanwhile, Trump is insisting that his administration will “go as far as we have to go” to take control of Greenland…

President Donald Trump said the U.S. will “go as far as we have to go” to get control of Greenland, ahead of a planned visit to the Arctic island by Vice President JD Vance that has prompted criticism from Greenland and Denmark. Vance, second lady Usha Vance and Energy Secretary Chris Wright will lead the U.S. delegation to visit the Pituffik military space base in the northwest of the island, having scaled back plans for a broader and longer visit. The American group was originally planning to visit the Greenlandic capital, Nuuk, and a dog sled race.

Honestly, I do not understand his reasoning.

We already have a military base in Greenland.

Why do we need the entire country?

According to Trump, “we can’t have great international security” unless we control it, and he is also claiming that “the world needs us to have Greenland”…

“We need Greenland. And the world needs us to have Greenland, including Denmark. Denmark has to have us have Greenland. And, you know, we’ll see what happens. But if we don’t have Greenland, we can’t have great international security.”

If this is going to happen, it isn’t going to happen peacefully, because the new prime minister of Greenland is being quite defiant…

Greenland’s new prime minister has issued a strong message to Donald Trump following the US president’s claims over the island. In a defiant message, Jens-Frederik Nielsen said: “We must listen when others talk about us. But we must not be shaken. President Trump says the United States is ‘getting Greenland.’ “Let me make this clear: The U.S. is not getting that. We don’t belong to anyone else. We decide our own future. We must not act out of fear. We must respond with peace, dignity and unity. “And it is through these values that we must clearly, clearly and calmly show the American president that Greenland is ours. It was like that yesterday. That’s how it is today. And that’s how it will be in the future.”

So how is this going to play out?

Does Trump actually intend to use the U.S. military to invade Greenland?

Surely he can’t be seriously considering that, because such a move would turn the entire world against us.

In addition, a military invasion of Greenland would probably kill any potential peace deal with the Russians.

If you have read my books, you already understand why a peace deal with the Russians is vitally important.

This is our one and only opportunity to avoid the kinetic phase of World War III, and we must not blow it.

