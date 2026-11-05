Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Charles's avatar
Charles
35m

When I was out on the road I would regularly take a cup of soup and/or cheese and crackers . Never did I or do I eat out. Mostly because it's expensive and unhealthy to boot. Eating out is a treat for us but mostly we eat at home.

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Susan Chapman's avatar
Susan Chapman
10m

When I was a kid, my mother never fixed breakfast, and I remember at school smelling food and would be so hungry and couldn't about what the teacher was saying. It was because my mother was lazy. My dad worked for what is now Lockheed Martin. I'm in my 70's now and still don't eat breakfast and neither does my older brother. I made sure my two kids had breakfast. I worked but I bought them food cards at school. I never forgot how hungry I was and like Charles I don't eat that much anyway. We grew up in a time u didn't have all this junk they do now. I picked up cold drink bottles to buy a nickel candy bar. I bet today u would never see people lower their selves to do that. I see people in the store still buying junk and have food stamps. I do feel bad for the kids.

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