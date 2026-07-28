Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Barbara's avatar
Barbara
19m

Thanks for all that information! I wasn’t aware of the number of recent earthquakes that occurred! Praying 🙏 for those affected by so many quakes in such a short time!

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Charles's avatar
Charles
2h

Glad we live well north of the fault line in Missouri

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