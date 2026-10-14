Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Tom Lamendola's avatar
Tom Lamendola
Oct 14

Well what do you expect them to say. We have been bombing the crap out of them! The US and Israel are the aggressors. Anyone with a cogent and honest mind can ascertain that!

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2nd Gilded Age's avatar
2nd Gilded Age
Oct 14

Maybe Trump has never heard the idiom loose lips sink ships.

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