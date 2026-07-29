President Trump’s profanity-laced tirade about Iran has shocked people all over the globe, and it appears that things are about to get really crazy in the Middle East. At the end of last week, all of the signs were pointing in the direction of a major escalation of the Great Middle East War, but then President Trump suddenly decided to stop shooting because he wanted to give diplomacy with Iran another chance. But instead of negotiating, the Iranians launched a surprise attack on a U.S. military base in Jordan instead…

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) on July 28 announced that Iran launched a series of ballistic missiles at a U.S. base in Jordan, in what the federal agency called a “surprise attack” that day. The attack took place at 5:45 p.m. ET, when CENTCOM said Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces launched “multiple ballistic missiles from Iran in an attempted surprise attack on U.S. forces” in the Middle East.

For a long time, Iran has been responding to attacks from the United States.

But now they have taken the initiative, and we are being told that they “see themselves as having the upper hand”…

Iran’s surprise missile attack on U.S. forces in Jordan shows Tehran’s military leaders would rather risk ramping up the war than play defense or accept a peace deal that would expose them to greater domestic political pressures. Iran fired ballistic missiles on U.S. troops early Wednesday local time, demonstrating a willingness by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which exerts more power than ever in Tehran, to escalate during a relative lull in the conflict and attempt to seize the initiative after weeks in which Iran has mostly reacted to U.S. and Israeli attacks. “They see themselves as having the upper hand,” said Hamidreza Azizi, a visiting fellow specializing in Iran at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs. “It was a signal of a sort of calibrated escalation.”

Shortly after Iran’s surprise attack, the U.S. and Saudi Arabia conducted a series of joint airstrikes against Iranian-backed militia groups in Iraq…

Saudi Arabia entered the Iran war directly Wednesday, joining the United States in airstrikes against Iran-backed armed groups in Iraq. The operation marked the first time Riyadh publicly acknowledged taking part in combat alongside U.S. forces during the conflict. U.S. and Saudi officials said the strikes were retaliation for drone attacks launched from Iraq against Saudi oil facilities.

So now Saudi Arabia has officially joined the war.

That definitely takes things to another level.

It is being reported that the joint airstrikes hit 8 different areas inside Iraq…

This was a very big operation.

In addition to the others that died as a result of these airstrikes, we are being told that “several Iranian military advisers were among those killed”…

Sabreen News, a media outlet linked to Iran-backed Shiite militias in Iraq that were targeted by joint U.S.-Saudi strikes on Tuesday, said Wednesday that several Iranian military advisers were among those killed in the attacks. The news outlet released a photo showing coffins wrapped in Iranian flags with a caption reading: “The martyred Iranian advisers who were killed by the fire of the Saudi Wahhabi-American enemy in Iraq at dawn today.”

Every time more of their people die, the Iranian thirst for revenge only grows stronger.

Images such as the one below certainly stir up a lot of emotion…

U.S. forces spent so many years fighting in Iraq, but today Iranian-backed groups control large sections of that country.

The Iraqis did not give us permission to attack those groups, and Iraq’s president has strongly condemned the joint airstrikes…

Iraq’s president has condemned a joint U.S.-Saudi attack on Iran-backed paramilitary forces in the country, which the militias said had killed at least 20 people and drew yet another country into the five-month Middle East war launched by Israel and the U.S. on Feb. 28. In a statement, the Iraqi presidency said Wednesday that the strikes, which were the first offensive operations Saudi Arabia has acknowledged taking part in during the current conflict, were “an unacceptable attack and a flagrant violation of Iraq’s sovereignty.” The statement condemned “targeting of its official security institutions in a manner that contravenes the rules of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.”

Iraq’s central government is very weak, and it simply cannot stop Iranian-backed groups from firing missiles and drones at targets throughout the region.

And now one of those groups is promising that the United States and Saudi Arabia will pay “a heavy price” for last night’s attacks…

Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba, an Iran-aligned Iraqi militia, warned Wednesday that U.S. and Saudi forces would face retaliation following joint strikes on armed groups in Iraq. The group said it would not allow the two countries to “desecrate Iraqi soil without paying a heavy price.” The warning came after Washington and Riyadh attacked Iran-backed militias accused of launching strikes against Saudi Arabia, further escalating tensions across the region.

Other Iranian-backed organizations in Iraq have issued similar threats.

So now we are at war with just about every crazy Shiite militia group in Iraq too.

More than 100,000 fighters belong to Shiite militia groups in Iraq, and those fighters operate primarily under the umbrella of the state-sanctioned Popular Mobilization Forces.

Tonight, Iran will be the focus of U.S. airstrikes.

On Wednesday morning here in the United States, President Trump used some very strong profanities to describe what he is about to do to Iran…

President Donald Trump on Wednesday morning issued a profanity-laced threat against Iran after the Islamic regime launched a surprise missile strike on U.S. forces in Jordan overnight. “We’re going to beat the f—ing s— out of them,” Trump told Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst. “We’ll be hitting them hard,” the president said of Iran. “They’re going to get a beating.”

We have never seen a president of the United States talk like this.

And it appears that Trump is not bluffing.

A senior Israeli security official just told an Israeli reporter that the U.S. is “preparing for something bigger than anything we’ve seen so far”…

It is likely that Iran will get hit really hard tonight.

But will the Iranians soon be getting help in fighting off U.S. airstrikes from China?

Reuters is reporting that Iran has paid somewhere between 60 and 70 million dollars for hundreds of Chinese-made shoulder-fired air defense systems…

Iran is poised to receive its first shipment of shoulder-fired missile launchers from China amid the escalating war with the US — which is now in its sixth month. The $60-70 million deal, first reported by Reuters, is one of the regime’s most high-profile efforts to boost its short-range air defenses since war broke out in February, laying bare its inability to defend military sites and strategic infrastructure against aerial bombardments by the US and Israel. The contract will see between 300 and 400 man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS), complete with Chinese-made QW-12 and FN-16 missiles, delivered to Tehran in the coming weeks, sources told the outlet.

These Chinese systems are designed to be able to shoot down our most advanced fighter jets.

Needless to say, this is going to make Trump very angry, and it pushes us even closer to our coming war with China.

Events in the Middle East are starting to spiral out of control, and oil prices spiked once again on Wednesday…

Global oil prices surged on Wednesday after an Iranian attack elicited a vow of reprisal from President Donald Trump, ending a brief calm that had renewed hope among investors of a negotiated resolution. A benchmark index for worldwide crude prices climbed more than 7% on Wednesday, crossing above $90 a barrel.

I have been writing a lot of articles about the historic energy crisis that we are facing, and now we have learned that commercial oil inventories unexpectedly fell at a very rapid pace this week…

There is no way that this is going to end well.

A lot of people out there seem to think that we are nearing the top of the escalation ladder.

The truth is that we aren’t even close.

We have witnessed some pretty shocking escalations so far, but I have a feeling that they won’t even be worth comparing to the shocking escalations that are eventually coming.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.