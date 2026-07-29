Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Kurt Moeller's avatar
Kurt Moeller
1h

I predict more "TACO". The US is running very low on precision offensive and defensive strike missiles. The PAC3 Patriot is in short supply. JASSM running out. HIMARS, AGM HARM missiles, all are running low. The ability to manufacture these are not easy or quick. Especially since they all require rare-earths from China to produce the magnets and circuits needed for manufacturing. QUITE the quagmire. Oh how Feb 27th looks so much better today. Thanks Bibi.

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Jacob Worm's avatar
Jacob Worm
2hEdited

Excerpt: “. . . but then President Trump suddenly decided to stop shooting because he wanted to give diplomacy with Iran another chance.”

Diplomacy? Diplomacy can only occur when you have well-studied, well-qualified statesmen. There is not one statesman in any government in America any longer. Just take a look at the socio-economic condition of America. We are a country of gypsies, tramps, and thieves. A statesman would not allow himself to fall victim to blackmailers in a gay bordello in Kiev. Why this president is a renown prevaricator.

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