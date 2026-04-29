Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Alamo Dude's avatar
Alamo Dude
3h

Meanwhile, Disney-ABC thinks Jimmy Kimmel is great, and people will actually pay $30/month, for the ESPN app.

But what do I know, I thought Amazon would go under never making a profit, pet rocks were silly, and cars made to look like card board boxes on wheels would never sell.

Somehow, God makes crooked lines straight.

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pyrrhus's avatar
pyrrhus
3h

Iran did give up their enriched uranium and their right to create nukes in the treaty signed with Obama...Trump unilaterally opted out of that treaty, so it's pretty stupid to complain about it now! And of course, with Israel having large numbers of nukes with uranium stolen from the US, probably every country should have a few nukes to protect themselves from Israel's predation...

It's also strange to talk about mines in the Strait, when there's no evidence that such mines exist....If they do exist, the US would not have any easy way to locate them,....only Iran would know their locations....

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