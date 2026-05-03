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Etudiant's avatar
Etudiant
11h

The crisis will be gradual imho. This spring's plantings are largely supplied from inventory in the system. The rising fertilizer prices are a signal to the growers to use less or if possible to switch to a less fertilizer intensive crop. The actual shortage will come on as inventories are drained and new supply falls short, probably next year.

One logical consequence will be a surge in migration, as desperate people seek survival.

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sosumi's avatar
sosumi
11h

...."approximately one-third of all globally-traded nitrogen fertilizer travels through the Strait of Hormuz, but right now it can’t get out of the Persian Gulf thanks to the Iranians."

Why is it Michael you refuse to see what's right in front of your nose? The Iranians have stated repeatedly that they will reopen the Strait of Hormuz once Trump ends the blockade of Iranian oil tankers. It is (and has been) within Trump's control to open the Strait immediately today.

Please stop protecting this war criminal President by misplacing blame for this crisis. Your readers deserve better!

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