It is far easier to start wars than it is to end them. As we watch global events develop, so many of us have a really bad feeling about what is ahead. Without a doubt, 2025 has been a time of “wars and rumors of wars”, but it appears that things are ready to go to the next level in 2026. Vladimir Putin, Nicolas Maduro and President Trump all say that they are ready to fight, and they aren’t the only ones. A really bad case of “war fever” has gripped leaders all over the world, and that is not good news for any of us.

During a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, President Trump ominously warned that strikes on drug cartels in Venezuelan territory would begin “very soon”…

The president touted the strikes and the effort to combat drug trafficking, saying the number of deaths are “way down” in the U.S. due in part to the strikes on alleged drug boats. He said the administration would soon start strikes on land as well. “We’re going to start doing those strikes on land, too,” Mr. Trump said. “You know, the land is much easier. And we know the routes they take, we know everything about them. We know where they live, we know where the bad ones live. And we’re going to start that very soon, too.”

Once we start striking targets in Venezuelan territory, we will be at war with Venezuela.

Of course most Americans could not even pick Venezuela out on a blank map of the world.

At that same Cabinet meeting, President Trump also suggested that Colombia could soon be attacked as well…

In remarks during a Cabinet meeting that went for two hours and 18 minutes, Trump warned that any country selling drugs into the U.S. is at risk of a military attack. “If they come in through a certain country or any country, or if we think they’re building mills, whether it’s fentanyl or cocaine — I hear Colombia, the country of Colombia, is making cocaine, they have cocaine manufacturing plants, OK? And they sell us their cocaine, we appreciate that very much. “But anybody that’s doing that and selling it into our country is subject to attack,” Trump said, adding in response to a follow-up question, “No, not just Venezuela.”

Are we going to go to war with all of the countries that are sending illegal drugs into the United States?

If so, that will be a very long list.

USA Today just reported that the U.S. military has installed “a high-tech radar unit in the Caribbean nation of Trinidad and Tobago” in preparation for what is ahead…

American military forces have installed a high-tech radar unit in the Caribbean nation of Trinidad and Tobago, a surveillance system that can monitor drug boats, as island officials say – but could also be used in a conflict between the U.S. and Venezuela. U.S. Marines set up the radar system in Tobago, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar said on Nov. 28. The unit is located on the eastern end of the Crown Point runway at the ANR Robinson International Airport. Trinidad and Tobago is a two-island country in the southern Caribbean. Tobago is about 70 miles from Venezuela’s Paria Peninsula.

President Trump is not going to back down.

He is ready to fight.

And Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is ready to fight too…

A DANCING Nicolas Maduro took the stage in Caracas this week and declared Venezuela ready to fight. Daring Washington to make its next move, the desperate dictator has rejected Donald Trump‘s ultimatum to step down and flee the country.

I really wish that Trump and Maduro could have come to an agreement.

But that didn’t happen, and now Maduro appears to be digging in for the long haul…

At a rally in the capital, the tyrant cast himself as a besieged patriot, telling supporters Venezuela was ready “to defend [the country] and lead it to the path of peace” as the US weighs land strikes. He said: “We have lived through 22 weeks of aggression that can only be described as psychological terrorism.”

Maduro is putting on a brave face for the Venezuelan population.

But behind the scenes apparently he is very much scared for his life…

Mr. Maduro has tried to protect himself from a potential precision strike or a special-forces raid by frequently changing sleeping locations and cellphones, the people said. Those precautions have accelerated since September, some of the people said, when the United States started amassing warships and striking boats the Trump administration claims were smuggling drugs from Venezuela. To reduce the risk of betrayal, Mr. Maduro has also expanded the role of Cuban bodyguards in his personal security detail and attached more Cuban counterintelligence officers to Venezuela’s military, one of the people said.

If we start bombing all of the countries in the western hemisphere that send us illegal drugs, we are going to wreck our relationships with all of our neighbors, we are going to wreck our relationships with Russia and China, and the rest of the world will be extremely displeased with us as well.

President Trump wants to do something about the flow of illegal drugs, and that is a good thing.

But starting a regime change war in Venezuela is a really bad idea.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin is accusing our European allies of being “on the side of war”…

“They are on the side of war,” Putin said of the European powers. “We can clearly see that all these changes are aimed at only one thing: to block the entire peace process altogether, to make such demands which are absolutely unacceptable to Russia.” “If Europe suddenly wants to start a war with us and starts it,” Putin said, then it would end so swiftly for Europe that there would be no one to negotiate with in Europe.

It is certainly true that our European allies do not want the war to end until they get what they want.

And so they have made efforts to sabotage the current negotiations.

It appears that Putin is quickly losing patience with them, because he is warning that “if Europe suddenly wants to fight and starts, we are ready right now”…

Putin said Tuesday that Moscow does not seek war with Europe but is prepared if hostilities arise. “We are not going to fight with Europe, I have already said this a hundred times,” Putin said. “But if Europe suddenly wants to fight and starts, we are ready right now.”

That is unusually strong language from Putin.

And it comes at a time when Russian forces in Ukraine are moving forward faster than they have in a long time.

The Russians have now captured 86 villages and towns since September 2025, and the fall of Pokrovsk is a very big deal…

Speaking to his top generals on Sunday, Putin praised them for “liberating” Pokrovsk, which he called by its Soviet-era name of Krasnoarmiisk, which translates as “Red Army City.” Kremlin made a point of the Pokrovsk developments on Monday, publishing a video showing Russian soldiers unfurling a Russian flag in Pokrovsk’s city center – even though that particular area has been under Moscow’s control for some time.

The Ukrainians are going to continue to lose territory unless NATO forces intervene.

According to a major British news source, a plan that would send 800,000 NATO troops into Ukraine actually exists…

British troops could be used as part of a plan to send as many as 800,000 German, United States and other NATO troops east toward the front line in the event of a conflict against Russia. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has not ruled out the deployment of UK personnel if Germany rolls out its 1,200 page classified strategy, put together by at Julius Leber Barracks, located south east of the former Berlin-Tegel Airport.

Let us hope that plan is never implemented, because a direct confrontation between NATO and Russia would put us right on the doorstep of the unthinkable.

Before I wrap up this piece, there is one last thing that I wanted to mention.

Tensions between the Chinese and the Japanese have been rising for weeks, and we just witnessed a very tense confrontation in contested waters…

The severe diplomatic standoff which was triggered by last month’s words of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi wherein she suggested Japan would militarily aid in Taiwan’s defense in the event of a Chinese invasion is increasingly becoming a potential military standoff. We earlier detailed that Japan has even deployed medium-range missiles to a remote Japanese island not far from China. Already there’s been a confrontation involving China’s coast guard boats, which attempted to run off a Japanese fishing vessel for allegedly being inside claimed Chinese waters. The fresh incident happened near a group of geopolitically sensitive islands in the East China Sea on Tuesday. The Japanese boat is accused of entering the waters of the Diaoyu Islands – which Tokyo calls the Senkaku Islands and has long administered. But a nearby Japanese Coast Guard ship which had been accompanying the fishing vessel then in turn expelled two Chinese Coast Guard ships as they approached and tried to enforce Beijing’s expansive maritime claims over the territory.

Let’s watch how this crisis develops very closely.

Because if the Chinese and the Japanese actually start shooting at one another, we will be involved.

And those that have been following my work for a long time already understand why we must avoid a conflict with China at all costs.

All over the world, events are taking us toward war, and the fate of our entire planet hangs in the balance.

Let us hope for the best, but let us also get prepared for the worst.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.