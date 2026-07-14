Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Charles's avatar
Charles
7h

I think apathy is the correct word for the veil that is over our land. Especially the church! God is calling to prayer and repentance. Not the world, the church! The world is unaware of what's coming. But the church has its marching orders, but sadly most of the body of Christ are ignoring what God is saying and speaking to us at this time. We live in a time not unlike that of Jeremiah. When warning signs are all around us, but we are not tuned to what god keeps speaking. So who knows whether the church will respond. If not, then God help us all!

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Dottie's avatar
Dottie
6hEdited

It is a lot going on and picking up speed for sure. But the church, well, what a disappointment to our Lord and to me. But there is a strong lit up remnant to be sure who will glorify our Lord right smack dab in the middle of all that comes at us. I will not cave to murmuring but accept at His hand my trials. Many though are seeing, we who are under lots of pressures, do need a respite. So hubby and I name the day and have fun with each one. We are confined pretty much home most of the time, but have learned how to praise God and use the imagination He so wonderfully gave us. We only have a short time to go then we have eternity to be gleeful beyond words.

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