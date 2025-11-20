Michael Snyder’s Substack

2h

"Land of the free" is now just a sad joke. This article is about some of the surveillance being done (mostly illegally) by the Department of Homeland Security. How many other federal agencies/departments are doing some sort of spying on Americans? How about state, county and local governments expanding into the intrusive world of surveillance? And, don't forget that the majority of federal agencies are now armed like SWAT TEAMS or elite military units. If the fake pandemic with its bioweapons ("vaccines") didn't clue you in, this should confirm that the US government (& Deep State) view American citizens as enemies. They have virtually declared war.

The USA is so far from what the Founding Fathers had envisioned for their new Republic. If Jefferson, Madison and Washington could see the state of the nation, they would be asking us why we haven't overthrown the government. They considered that to be our right and our duty. Wake up people. We have lost our country to our crooked "leaders". Wake up and fight.

44m

Who are we at war with today? Eurasia or Eastasia? Or was it Oceania? I can't keep track!

