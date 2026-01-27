The total population of the United States has risen to 342 million, and most of them believe that they will live to a ripe old age. But as the world teeters on the brink of the unthinkable, scientists have just moved the Doomsday Clock closer to midnight than ever before. We are being warned to reverse course while we still can, but most of the population is not interested in such warnings. Instead, most of the population just continues to act as if the party is never going to end.

When I was born, about 200 million people were living in the United States. Adding approximately 140 million more people has fundamentally transformed our nation, and many areas of the country that were once sparsely populated are now quite crowded.

But now population growth has slowed down dramatically…

The United States population grew last year at one of the slowest rates in its history, according to new numbers released on Tuesday by the Census Bureau. The immigration numbers plunged by more than 50 percent from the previous year, under the aggressive anti-immigration policies of President Trump. And the birthrate continued its nearly two-decade long decline. The nation’s population increased by about 1.8 million over the year, and stood at almost 342 million on July 1, the estimates say. That is a growth rate of about 0.5 percent, the lowest since 2021, when the Covid-19 pandemic caused deaths to soar and borders to close, shutting the door to international migration. That year saw the slowest growth since the nation’s founding.

In recent years, immigration has been responsible for most of our population growth.

Of course with President Trump in the White House, the number of immigrants coming to the U.S. is way down, and that trend is expected to continue…

As Mr. Trump continues his term, immigration is expected to drop even further. If current trends continue, it will fall to about 321,000 for the year ending on June 30, according to a Census Bureau news release.

The other primary reason why population growth is slowing down is because U.S. families are simply having fewer children…

A sharp drop in the birthrate also contributed to the slowdown in population growth. The birthrate has been falling since the Great Recession in 2008, and new births outpaced deaths by only about 518,000 in the latest period. That is higher than during the peak of the Covid pandemic, when deaths were soaring, but it is still extremely low by historical standards.

This is a trend that stretches back for a long time.

U.S. women are not getting pregnant as frequently as they once did, and the number of abortions in this country has been going up every single year since Roe v. Wade was overturned. In fact, close to 100,000 abortions are now being performed in the United States each month…

The number of abortions reported nationwide has grown steadily since the Supreme Court returned jurisdiction of the procedure to the states, driven by a surge in mail-order pills. The pro-choice Society of Family Planning estimates that the U.S. averaged nearly 99,000 abortions monthly during the first half of 2025, up roughly 4% from 2024. The society found that 73% of abortions were performed at clinics, compared with 27% through telehealth prescriptions. That was up from less than 10% of pregnancy terminations through telehealth in the first six months of 2023.

At the same time that we are performing abortions on an industrial scale, we find ourselves closer to an apocalyptic global conflict than ever before.

On Tuesday, we learned that the Doomsday Clock is now the closest that it has ever been to midnight…

Humanity continues to move closer to catastrophe, scientists said Tuesday, Jan. 27. The human race is at its closest point yet to destroying itself, according to the reset of the ominous but symbolic “Doomsday Clock.” The metaphorical clock now stands at 85 seconds to midnight after advancing four seconds since last year’s reset. The clock is now the closest to midnight since its introduction in 1947. It is updated each year by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, which organizes the assessment of how close we are to a self-inflicted end of humanity.

It was never even this close to midnight during the worst moments of the Cold War.

When this year’s announcement was made, the scientists that are responsible for the Doomsday Clock specifically mentioned the United States, Russia and China…

According to the Bulletin, “our current trajectory is unsustainable. National leaders – particularly those in the United States, Russia, and China – must take the lead in finding a path away from the brink. Citizens must insist they do so.”

How many years have I been warning about war with Russia and war with China?

In recent months we have deeply angered both of them by seizing international oil tankers, grabbing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, threatening to impose exceedingly high tariffs on both of them, and gathering an unprecedented amount of firepower in the Middle East to potentially attack their ally Iran.

If we go to war with Iran, it will do a massive amount of damage to our relationships with both Russia and China.

This will especially be true if unconventional weapons end up being used in that war.

Tensions in the region are sky high at this moment, and both sides are ready to pull the trigger.

A single wrong move could send missiles flying all over the place, and that is why the fact that a mystery explosion has just been reported in Iran is so alarming…

A military installation in Iran has been hit by a reported explosion amid claims Donald Trump has been considering a strike on the Islamic Republic. The cause of the blast remains unknown. Open Source Intel, which identifies itself as a media monitoring service, reported an explosion on Tuesday at the Parchin “military complex”, citing journalist and Iranian political analyst Behnam Gholipour. The unverified report of an explosion arrives during a period of escalating tensions in the Middle East, where a US aircraft carrier group has deployed to spearhead any American military action in response to Iran’s violent suppression of nationwide protests.

Once the missiles start flying, there will be no turning back.

If it was up to me, I would have set the Doomsday Clock even closer to midnight.

For decades, we have been warned about the horror of nuclear weapons.

I believe that we are living at a time when they will actually be used.

At the moment, the 342 million people that are living in this nation are working hard and trying to enjoy life.

But the truth is that the unthinkable is right around the corner, and the clock is ticking.

