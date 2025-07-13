Michael Snyder’s Substack

FreedomFighter
11h

The warnings have been out for a number of years now. Large corporations watch their bottom line, so workers are dispensable. The government(s) spend recklessly and don't care because it is not their money (it's our tax dollars). Individuals choose lifestyle over responsibility. Only the wealthy prosper from irresponsible spending. They only become concerned when the debt is too high to be re-paid, which we are rapidly approaching.

The large corporations can cut spending (which means firing or laying off people). The government can't or won't cut spending (no incentive). Most people are not smart enough to cut their spending, and even if they did, rising costs are making it much harder for people to afford the essentials.

Even if Trump's plans improve the economy, it won't be enough to benefit the average middle class family. And, AI and robots will be eliminating even more jobs in the near future.

The people have been dumb and blind to the signs of a failing economy. Many will suffer, looking to the government to bail them out. That will hurt the economy even more.

Some people have wisely prepared, and those that act swiftly and smartly cutting spending might make it. Prepare to see a lot of people in very bad shape financially. This will unleash many desperate acts upon the rest of us. Make yourselves safe and secure as a necessary precaution.

FollowsTheWay
12h

Only rich and poor—no middle class—according to Bible prophecy:

And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: (Rev 13:16)

_____

Jesus gave us only one way of escape out of this evil, matrix world:

NarrowWayTruth.com

He said few would actually do it, and here we are...

