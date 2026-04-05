Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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wlrfixinit's avatar
wlrfixinit
16h

Most people in this place don't even know what gender they are, they sure as hell ain't got a clue about global supply chain disruptions!

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Sturmpanzer's avatar
Sturmpanzer
16h

Most people forget that ALL diesel trucks operating commercially are tkday require DEF fluid...which is a form of urea...shut that down, and it doesn't matter how much diesel fuel you have on hand, the trucks will not run..period.

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