Are you ready for the truth? Since Joe Biden entered the White House, we have witnessed a tsunami of migration that is unlike anything we have ever seen before. Millions upon millions of people that are not being properly screened are taking advantage of our deeply broken immigration system. As a result, South American gangs are now absolutely thriving in major cities all over America. In fact, as you will see below, the most notorious South American gang is literally running operations out of facilities that were originally established by the government to assist migrants.

I have written about the national crisis that Tren de Aragua has created before, but it just keeps getting worse. According to the Daily Mail, authorities are referring to this gang as the “epitome of evil” and “MS-13 on steroids”…

Dubbed the ‘epitome of evil’ and ‘MS-13 on steroids’, police investigations showed that the mob is behind a spiraling crime wave across the US, with members accused of murders, violent assaults on cops and sex trafficking women. ‘MS-13, they were never organized; Tren de Aragua is a transnational criminal organization from the bottom to the top,’ Colorado’s former ICE director John Fabbricatore told DailyMail.com. ‘These guys right here [in the US] – they’re sending money back to leaders in Venezuela. They’re set up shop like a corporation – it is the like the mafia. What it took MS-13 to do in like a ten-year period, Tren de Aragua has been able to do in less than a year,’ he added.

They have come across our wide open borders for a purpose.

They are here to commit crimes and make lots of money, and they are causing chaos in communities from coast to coast.

In fact, it is being reported that in some cities they are actually running their operations out of “the very facilities established to provide assistance to migrants”…

As recent police investigations and criminal prosecutions have revealed, Tren de Aragua has no need to subsist in the underground world of urban blight where previous generations of immigrant crime gangs flourished. Instead, it appears to operate in the very facilities established to provide assistance to migrants who have illegally crossed the southern border, which Democratic presidential candidate and current Vice President Kamala Harris has so disastrously mismanaged. Tren de Aragua’s leaders and members – identifiable by particular tattoos – have been reported to live, recruit new members, and sortie from migrant shelters, hotels appropriated for migrant use, and other social welfare institutions. New York City mayor Eric Adams, himself now under indictment for bribery and campaign finance crimes, estimates that migrant-related expenses will cost more than $12 billion by 2025 and could “destroy New York City”.

If we do not get this under control, the consequences will be horrific.

They are dealing drugs, they are breaking into homes, they are trafficking women and children, and they will kill anyone that gets in their way.

Earlier this month, there was a massive operation in San Antonio during which authorities took back a sprawling apartment complex that had been taken over by Tren de Aragua…

In a pre-dawn operation, hundreds of law enforcement officers closed in on the sprawling Palatia Apartments in the early hours of October 5 after spending weeks investigating reports that Tren de Aragua had control of the area. After searching over 300 units, cops arrested 19 individuals – four of which have been confirmed as gang members. ‘One TdA member is a confirmed “enforcer” for that gang,’ and 15 were in the country illegally,’ the city’s top cop William McManus said.

According to one person that lives in that apartment complex, the gang was “prostituting the women and the children” in some of the apartment units.

We should be thankful that particular apartment complex has been cleaned up, but the Daily Mail has found three others in San Antonio that have also been taken over by Tren de Aragua…

But now DailyMail.com can reveal that this apartment invasion is just the tip of the iceberg in the major southern Texas city, with at least three other rental properties also occupied by the criminal organization. DailyMail.com is not naming the three other apartment complexes to avoid jeopardizing ongoing police investigations. However, the locations were confirmed by law enforcement sources, and we spent days visiting the sites where we spoke to terrified residents.

San Antonio was once such a beautiful place.

But now it is being absolutely terrorized by this gang.

And more military-age men from Venezuela are coming over the southern border with each passing day…

According to the authority’s most recent statistics, 25,111 migrants passed through the Darién Gap in September, a 51.23-percent increase from the 16,603 recorded in August. Venezuelan nationals accounted for 78.83 percent of September’s total Darién crossings, totaling 19,800 registered encounters, up from the 11,733 logged in August. Nearly eight million Venezuelans have fled their country over the past decade as a result of the collapse of socialism in their country. The Venezuelan migrant crisis, described as the worst migrant crisis in the Western Hemisphere, is only comparable in size to that of Syria and Ukraine, notable since Venezuela has not been in a state of war in recent history.

In Venezuela, there isn’t much money to be made since most of the population is living in poverty.

So criminals have been making the long journey north because there is lots of money to be made in the United States.

We must put an end to this, but the politicians in Washington refuse to do so.

Once they get across the border in Panama, it is so easy for South American criminals to get to our southern border. This is something that Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino discussed during a recent speech to the United Nations…

In his speech at the United Nations General Assembly in September, Panamanian President Mulino declared the flow of U.S.-bound migrants passing through his country an “immense global problem.” Migrants pass through his country in such large numbers, he said, that the “United States border” is functionally in Panama. Mulino called for joint international efforts to curb the flow of migrants, stressing that his country does not have the resources to solve the crisis on its own.

He is right.

Our southern border is basically in Panama at this point.

And that has got to stop.

When things finally hit the fan, millions of people that have come into this country illegally are going to go completely wild.

If our leaders had made better choices, things could have turned out much differently.

But now the stage has been set for unprecedented chaos, and when that time comes our law enforcement agencies will be totally overwhelmed.

