Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
1h

The system can remain uncollapsed a lot longer than you can stay sane investigating and anticipating it, my friend.

What's coming is coming and no amount of anxiety on your or anyone else's part is going to change it.

Forget fear for what may happen tomorrow or today is yours to lose.

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Ted Matuga's avatar
Ted Matuga
32m

Earthquakes, floods, hurricanes, tornadoes, have been occurring for untold millenia.

With more people and cities being devastated, and more MSM, the reported damage will be more severe.

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