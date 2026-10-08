Michael Snyder’s Substack

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pyrrhus's avatar
pyrrhus
Oct 8

Not only that, but our refineries have been running at peak capacity because there is such a premium on diesel...That is hazardous and production will have to be reduced somewhat to avoid serious accidents....

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Lynne Whelden's avatar
Lynne Whelden
Oct 8

“We have never seen anything quite like this.” That’s because we’re nearing the end of the Seven-Year Tribulation. Don’t say you weren’t warned, ok?

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