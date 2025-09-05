Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Douglas Thomsen's avatar
Douglas Thomsen
14h

Cutting rates at this point will only make things worse for the average American rate cuts weaken the dollar and create higher inflation

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Susan Chapman's avatar
Susan Chapman
12h

Between having Biden or Trump we didn’t have any other choice. Washington and rich people are out of touch with us. Always have been but they are totally out now. I have been saving since the turn of the century cause I always believed the USA was like a snow ball heading for hell. I tried to warn my daughter but she just made fun of me so I just keep my mouth shut. But I will be eating thanking God for giving me common sense . People like me that had it hard in the 70s and 80s can sense it. We will never come out of this. It’s going to be longer than an 8 second ride.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Snyder
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture