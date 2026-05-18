Global health authorities are extremely concerned about an outbreak of Bundibugyo virus disease in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The death toll has already reached triple digits and new cases have been detected hundreds of miles away from the original outbreak. BVD is a type of Ebola disease, but unlike other types of Ebola there is no effective treatment and there is no cure. The incubation period can range from 2 to 21 days, and once you are infected you will either live or you will die. For those that do not recover, it can be an absolutely excruciating death. Unfortunately, we are being told that the death rate for BVD is somewhere between 30 and 50 percent, and the WHO has already designated the outbreak that we are witnessing in the Democratic Republic of the Congo as a “public health emergency of international concern”.

Normally, outbreaks of Ebola are not a huge concern because doctors have highly effective tools that they can use to fight it.

But BVD is an entirely different story.

There is not much that health authorities can do about BVD except to contain it and hope that an outbreak eventually burns out.

In this case, that may not be so easy for a couple of reasons.

First of all, there are already hundreds of cases, and the death toll has now reached the triple digit mark…

At least 100 deaths have been reported in an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, with more than 390 cases suspected, the head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has told the BBC. Jean Kaseya warned that with no approved drugs or vaccines people should follow public health measures, including at funerals of Ebola victims.

Secondly, this outbreak has already spread hundreds of miles from where it originally started…

Most cases are in Congo’s eastern Ituri province but it has since been found some 600 miles away in the capital, Kinshasa, and in Uganda, meaning officials do not have a clear idea of how far it might have spread.

The cat is out of the bag, and people are starting to freak out.

On Monday, it was being widely reported that a U.S. doctor is among the confirmed cases…

An American doctor in the DR Congo is among those with a confirmed case, the medical missionary group they were working with and the CDC has said. The individual, who has not been named, will now be taken to Germany for treatment, they told CBS News, the BBC’s US partner. CBS News also quoted sources as saying that at least six Americans have been exposed to the Ebola virus during the outbreak in the DR Congo.

If authorities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo would have identified this outbreak very early, they would have had a much better chance of extinguishing it before it became a major problem.

Obviously that did not happen, and now we are being told that we have a “global health emergency” on our hands…

As soon as Ebola was identified in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda late last week, the severity of the outbreak was clear. There were already hundreds of suspected cases and dozens of suspected deaths. Shortly after the outbreak was announced, the World Health Organization declared it a global health emergency. But by then, the virus had already been circulating for weeks.

This crisis is not going to be easy to resolve.

In fact, a former member of the Obama administration is openly admitting that this outbreak “has a lot of momentum”…

That delay has allowed the virus to spread, says Jeremy Konyndyk, president of Refugees International and former director of the United States Agency for International Development’s Office of U.S. Foreign Disaster Assistance during the Obama administration. “This outbreak has a lot of momentum.”

Let’s just hope that BVD doesn’t start spreading outside of central Africa.

According to Politico, a decision has just been made to impose entry restrictions upon any foreign individuals that have traveled to Uganda, the Democratic Republic of the Congo or South Sudan within the last 21 days…

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is suspending entry into the U.S. for 30 days for travelers who have visited areas where there is an ongoing outbreak of the Ebola virus, the agency announced on Monday. That restriction does not apply to U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals or lawful permanent residents returning from Ebola outbreak areas. In a statement posted to its website, the agency said it would impose “entry restrictions” on passengers who do not hold a U.S. passport if they have been to Uganda, the Democratic Republic of the Congo or South Sudan in the previous 21 days. Those restrictions, issued under a Title 42 order, a policy that allows the U.S. to deny certain individuals entry into the country to protect public health, will be in effect for one month.

If this disease gets loose and starts spreading around the world, the level of panic that we will see will be off the charts.

There is no approved treatment or cure, and the death rate for BVD is extremely high…

The outbreak has been identified as a rare type of Ebola caused by the Bundibugyo virus. Spread by bodily fluids, Ebola is highly contagious and often fatal — killing between 30% and 50% of those it infects — and causing symptoms such as fever, rash and vomiting, the WHO said. Unlike other types of Ebola, Bundibugyo has no approved vaccine or treatment. The CDC has advised travelers who visited the affected countries recently to seek immediate medical attention if they develop fever, weakness, vomiting, diarrhea or unexplained bleeding.

There have only been two other outbreaks of BVD in our entire history.

In both of those cases, the death toll never even came close to 100…

Before this outbreak, there were two known outbreaks caused by the Bundibugyo virus, and both were smaller than the current one. The first discovery of the Bundibugyo strain occurred in the Bundibugyo District in Uganda in 2007. There were 149 cases and 37 deaths in that outbreak, The Associated Press reported. The second known outbreak was in Congo in 2012, with 57 cases and 29 deaths reported, according to the AP.

BVD is not supposed to spread easily.

But somehow hundreds of people have already gotten infected during this outbreak.

Hopefully we will soon learn whether this is the exact same version of BVD that caused the previous two outbreaks.

If it isn’t, that would be extremely alarming.

Interestingly, in January 2026 work began on vaccine candidates that scientists are hoping will be effective against “Bundibugyo and other strains of Ebola”…

In January this year, the University of Oxford announced that, in collaboration with partners including Moderna, it was working on vaccine candidates that would target multiple filoviruses – a group of RNA viruses that can cause lethal haemorrhagic fevers – including Bundibugyo and other strains of Ebola, as well as Marburg viruses. Now, Esterman says that in light of the new crisis, this work must be brought forward. “The current outbreak makes a compelling case for accelerating this work,” he says. “We’ve known Bundibugyo exists for nearly two decades, yet we still lack vaccine options. This outbreak shows the real cost of that gap.”

Can you imagine the level of fear that a global hemorrhagic disease pandemic would create?

We have seen the panic that a disease with an extremely low death rate can cause.

So what would happen if people started dropping dead from an extremely painful and bloody disease that has an exceedingly high death rate?

It really would be a horror show.

So let us hope that authorities can get on top of this outbreak while they still can, because it certainly wouldn’t take much for a major worldwide frenzy to erupt.

Michael’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com, and you can subscribe to his Substack newsletter at michaeltsnyder.substack.com.

About the Author: Michael Snyder’s new book entitled “10 Prophetic Events That Are Coming Next” is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com. He has also written nine other books that are available on Amazon.com including “Chaos”, “End Times”, “7 Year Apocalypse”, “Lost Prophecies Of The Future Of America”, “The Beginning Of The End”, and “Living A Life That Really Matters”. When you purchase any of Michael’s books you help to support the work that he is doing. You can also get his articles by email as soon as he publishes them by subscribing to his Substack newsletter. Michael has published thousands of articles on The Economic Collapse Blog, End Of The American Dream and The Most Important News, and he always freely and happily allows others to republish those articles on their own websites. These are such troubled times, and people need hope. John 3:16 tells us about the hope that God has given us through Jesus Christ: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” If you have not already done so, we strongly urge you to invite Jesus Christ to be your Lord and Savior today.