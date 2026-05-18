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Rich Mohlmann's avatar
Rich Mohlmann
5h

The hantivrus didn't quite work...quick! Bring back the virus with the bleeding eyes!

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margaret bald's avatar
margaret bald
5h

Perhaps the BVD Ebola came out of Fort Detrich, and Bill Gates volunteered to take it over to

Africa and spread it around. He has always had it in for the African countries. So much, that it is

alleged that when they saw him coming, they would flee away from him. Him and his needles full of poison.

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