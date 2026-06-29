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Lynne Whelden's avatar
Lynne Whelden
1h

Given that all nations (including US) will have abandoned Israel in their greatest hour of need on the verge of annihilation….perhaps it’s this devastating earthquake you mention that renders us powerless and unable and unwilling to help Israel.

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Cosmic Fellow
1h

Thank you, Michael, for this report. I'm following your posts with great interest. Are you aware of the Blue/Red Kachina prophecy of the Hopi, and the work of Carlos Ferrada? https://jackallis.com/articles/the-story-of-the-blue-kachina-the-red-kachina and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fNurwM8fBo8&t=411s . I present a great deal more detail in my booklet about historic and coming pole shifts, the importance human consciousness plays in this and far more. https://shadowbannedlibrary.com/products/tripe-feature-planetary-pole-shift-creation-rebels-parts-1-2-ebooks-by-cosmic-fellow . These are "the final days". Satan's time is reaching its inevitable climax and will soon end. It IS the dawning of The Age of Aquarius, the Age of Brotherly and Sisterly Love. Thank you Michael. Keep up the good work!!!

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