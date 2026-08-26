Michael Snyder’s Substack

Michael Snyder’s Substack

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Delta Force's avatar
Delta Force
7h

The Earth Changes are wiping out civilization, as they have many times before. We have the archeaological evidence.

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Lynne Whelden's avatar
Lynne Whelden
7h

The second angel blew his trumpet, and something like a great mountain, burning with fire, was thrown into the sea, and a third of the sea became blood. A third of the living creatures in the sea died, and a third of the ships were destroyed. Rev. 8:8

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