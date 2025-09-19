Have you noticed that our planet has been shaking a lot lately? The magnitude 7.8 earthquake that just hit Russia’s Kamchatka peninsula is just one of the 466,742 earthquakes that have rattled the giant space rock that we all live on this year. Simultaneously, dozens of volcanoes have been erupting and there have been all sorts of very unusual events in the heavens. If you think that what we are experiencing is “normal”, you probably have not been paying much attention.

Earlier today, I went to Volcano Discovery, and I learned that there have been 466,742 earthquakes so far in 2025…

1 quake above magnitude 8

11 quakes between magnitude 7 and 8

105 quakes between magnitude 6 and 7

1,545 quakes between magnitude 5 and 6

11,611 quakes between magnitude 4 and 5

45,692 quakes between magnitude 3 and 4

98,979 quakes between magnitude 2 and 3

308,798 quakes below magnitude 2 that people normally don’t feel.

It has particularly been a banner year for large earthquakes.

Normally we see between 110 and 125 earthquakes of at least magnitude 5.0 during a 30 day period, but earlier this summer we witnessed 494 in just 30 days.

That is crazy.

The Pacific Ring of Fire has been more active than anywhere else, and it just got hit by another huge earthquake…

A massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Russia’s Kamchatka region at around 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, sparking concerns of a potential tsunami along the U.S. West Coast and Hawaii. NOAA and the National Weather Service’s U.S. Tsunami Warning System has since confirmed that a Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and that, “there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii.”

We should be very thankful that there was no tsunami.

Next time we might not be so fortunate.

Following the initial quake, there were more than 30 aftershocks of at least magnitude 4.5.

A few days earlier, on Monday, Alaska was rattled by a couple of very large quakes…

A powerful earthquake struck off the coast of Alaska’s Aleutian Islands early Monday, stirring concerns of a potential tsunami among residents on the mainland. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) detected a 5.2-magnitude quake at 1am local time (5:02am ET) near the uninhabited community of Nikolski. Less than two hours later, the USGS recorded a 4.8-magnitude aftershock in the same region.

Sadly, even though the entire west coast of the continental United States sits directly along the Pacific Ring of Fire, most of those that live there simply do not care about all of this seismic activity.

But mark my words, it is just a matter of time before “the Big One” strikes.

Speaking of the west coast, the fact that volcanic ash was spotted in the vicinity of Mount St. Helens the other day caused a bit of a stir.

The story that authorities are giving us is that volcanic ash from the 1980s “is being lofted back into the air” by very strong winds…

Folks in the Northwest shouldn’t panic: Mount St. Helens is NOT erupting, government scientists said on Sept. 16. The concern arises because commercial pilots reported seeing ash in the vicinity of the mountain, site of the infamous eruption of May 18, 1980, that killed 57 people. So what’s going on? “Volcanic ash from the 1980s is being lofted back into the air from the strong east winds,” the National Weather Service in Portland, Oregon, reported.

Do you buy that story?

I am not sure that I do.

In any event, that is what they want us to believe.

Meanwhile, all sorts of very strange things have been happening in the heavens.

On September 13th, an extremely bright fireball violently exploded over central Argentina…

A fireball with an impact energy of 0.38 kilotons (380 tons of TNT equivalent) was detected at 22:26 UTC on September 13, 2025, at an altitude of 22.8 km (14.2 miles) over central Argentina. The event was observed from multiple provinces and produced a persistent trail and visible fragmentation. A bright fireball was detected at 19:26 local time (22:26 UTC) on September 13, over central Argentina. The object entered the atmosphere near latitude 38.0°S and longitude 64.8°W, at an altitude of 22.8 km (14.2 miles), releasing an estimated 0.38 kilotons (380 tons of TNT equivalent) of energy, according to NASA’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS).

Two days later, an asteroid that was just discovered zipped past our planet at a distance of just 0.78 LD…

A newly discovered asteroid designated 2025 RJ2 will fly past Earth at a distance of 0.78 LD (0.002 AU / 301 334 km / 187 241 miles) at 20:18 UTC on Monday, September 15, 2025. Since the beginning of the year, observatories worldwide have detected 96 asteroids passing within one lunar distance of Earth. Asteroid 2025 RJ2 was first observed by Catalina Sky Survey on September 14 — one day before its close approach to Earth.

Then on Thursday morning, a “city-killing asteroid the size of a major skyscraper” came flying along…

A city-killing asteroid the size of a major skyscraper will scream past Earth in just hours – and scientists have warned that it could return in the future. The asteroid 2025 FA22 will come within 520,000 miles of Earth at approximately 3:40am ET early Thursday morning. That’s roughly twice the distance of the Earth to the moon, meaning it poses no immediate threat to the planet.

We should be very glad that rock did not hit us, because it would have done serious damage.

Coming up, there will be a very odd solar eclipse on September 21st…

The moon will appear to take a “bite” out of the sun during a deep partial solar eclipse on Sept. 21. Globally, September’s partial solar eclipse will begin at 1:29 p.m. EDT (1729 GMT), with the maximum eclipse phase — when the moon covers the largest portion of the sun — occurring at 3:41 p.m. EDT (1941 GMT). However, exact timings vary by location.

It is not often that we see two eclipses in a single month.

First we had the “blood moon eclipse” on September 7th, and now this partial solar eclipse on September 21st will be able to be seen across much of the Southern Hemisphere…

Skywatchers in the Southern Hemisphere will witness the year’s second and final solar eclipse on Sept. 21/22, just one day before the equinox. Though only a partial solar eclipse, it promises some spectacular views, especially across New Zealand, Antarctica and the South Pacific islands, because it occurs just after sunrise — as did the previous solar eclipse in March in North America. Unlike a total solar eclipse, where the moon blocks the entire sun, a partial solar eclipse creates the striking image of a crescent sun in the sky — in this case, at sunrise just one day before the September equinox.

To me, things will get even more interesting once we reach the month of October.

On October 3rd Comet 3I/ATLAS will make an uncomfortably close approach to Mars, and then on October 5th it is being projected that Earth will actually pass through the orbital debris field of an absolutely gigantic comet that was just discovered known as C/2025 R2 (SWAN).

Astronomers are telling us that there is a chance that we may get to experience a pretty dramatic meteor shower as we pass through that orbital debris field.

I wanted to put all of this into a single article so that everyone can understand that we are in an extremely unusual time.

So much is happening, but most people are simply not paying attention.

What is it going to take to get the general population to finally wake up?

