We are witnessing the most profound shift in U.S. foreign policy that we have seen in decades, and it is going to have enormous implications. President Trump and his team have determined that the entire western hemisphere is our sphere of influence. If somebody is doing things in the western hemisphere that we do not like, we will intervene. If that requires military action, President Trump will pull the trigger. Many have been comparing Trump’s agenda for the western hemisphere to the Monroe Doctrine…

The Monroe Doctrine, named after its architect former President James Monroe in 1823, is one of the most consequential U.S. foreign policy agendas in the 19th century. It began as a largely symbolic document that stated American opposition to new or expanding European involvement in the Americas, after centuries of colonial activity in the region. It would go on to become a significant element of U.S. foreign policy toward the region for decades, though it has been increasingly criticized by academics and policy makers for being used to justify interventions in Latin America.

But President Trump doesn’t think that he is simply adhering to the Monroe Doctrine.

During a press conference over the weekend, Trump said that his actions have “superseded it by a lot”, and as a result many are now referring to his approach as “the Donroe Doctrine”…

In his remarks on Jan. 3, the president cast the doctrine as a continuing tenet of U.S. foreign policy, and said the operation that ousted Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro not only abides by it, but goes a step further. Trump alleged the country was “hosting foreign adversaries” and “acquiring offensive weapons” and accused Venezuela of seizing and selling American oil assets. “All of these actions were in gross violation of the core principles of American foreign policy, dating back more than two centuries,” Trump said. “All the way back, dated to the Monroe doctrines. And the Monroe Doctrine is a big deal, but we’ve superseded it by a lot, by a real lot. They now call it the Donroe doctrine.”

But will we actually be able to impose our will on the other nations in the western hemisphere?

That is a very good question.

What if some of those other nations don’t like it and start asking for outside help?

This is a very risky game that Trump is playing.

After Maduro was grabbed, Trump told the press that we are “going to run” Venezuela for now…

President Trump told the nation the US would now take over running Venezuela, after strongman Nicolas Maduro was captured “in the dead of night.” “We’re going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition,” Trump said at a press conference from his Mar-a-Lago resort as he provided new details on the stunning military operation. “We’re going to run it, essentially” through the transition, he said.

That was quite a bold statement.

Trump also warned that U.S. troops may have to be sent in if Venezuelan Vice-President Delcy Rodriguez doesn’t do “what we want”…

Asked by The Post if “US troops [will] be on the ground helping run the country,” Trump said: “No, if Maduro’s vice president — if the vice president does what we want, we won’t have to do that.” “We’re prepared,” Trump added. “You know, we have a second wave that’s much bigger than the first wave.” The president said that “we’ve spoken to her [Rodriguez] numerous times, and she understands, she understands.”

Of course it doesn’t appear that Rodriguez intends to be a puppet for the Trump administration.

In fact, one of the first things that she did after becoming acting president was to hold a joint television appearance with other members of the Maduro regime…

Under Venezuela’s constitution, Rodriguez becomes acting president in Maduro’s absence and the country’s top court ordered her to assume the role late Saturday night. But shortly after Trump’s remarks, Rodriguez appeared on state television flanked by her brother, the head of the national assembly Jorge Rodriguez, Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello and Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez and said that Maduro remained Venezuela’s only president. The joint appearance indicated the group that shared power with Maduro is staying united – for now.

Rodriguez is insisting that Maduro is still Venezuela’s legitimate leader, and she is calling for his immediate release…

But the Maduro loyalist, who has helped him maintain his regime for over a decade, has vented her fury at Trump’s capture of the despot, whom she called her nation’s rightful leader. Rodriguez, who also serves as minister for finance and oil, slammed Maduro’s arrest as ‘an atrocity that violates international law’ and called for his ‘immediate release’. ‘We call on the peoples of the great homeland to remain united, because what was done to Venezuela can be done to anyone,’ she asserted during a National Defense Council session after the US military operation.

When President Trump heard about this, he was not pleased at all.

In fact, he is warning that if she doesn’t fall in line, her fate could be even worse than Maduro’s…

President Donald Trump threatened Venezuela’s new leader with a grim fate far worse than ousted dictator Nicolas Maduro. Trump, who said just hours after arresting Maduro and his wife in Caracas that he preferred hardline socialist Vice President Delcy Rodriguez as Maduro’s successor rather than the country’s opposition leader, Maria Corina Machado, appeared to change his tune on Sunday morning. Now, the commander-in-chief says if Rodriguez ‘doesn’t do what’s right, she is going to pay a very big price, probably bigger than Maduro,’ Trump told The Atlantic.

Those that are insisting that Venezuela has already been “liberated” don’t know what they are talking about.

Maduro may be gone, but Maduro’s government is still very much in control.

If Trump actually wants full control of Venezuela, more military action will be required.

Meanwhile, there is a lot of speculation about what country in the western hemisphere could be next on Trump’s hit list after Venezuela.

When Secretary of State Marco Rubio was asked about Cuba during an appearance on “Meet the Press”, his answer was quite ominous…

During an interview with “Meet the Press,” Rubio sent a warning to the Cuban government, asserting “they’re in a lot of trouble.” “Is the Cuban government the Trump administration’s next target,” journalist Kristen Welker said. “Well, the Cuban government is a huge problem. Yeah,” Rubio replied. “Is that a yes?” Welker asked. “I think they’re in a lot of trouble, yes,” Rubio added.

Wow.

It definitely sounds like he is saying that regime change in Cuba is very much on the table.

When President Trump was asked about Cuba by the New York Post, he made it very clear that he considers Venezuela and Cuba to be linked…

“Cuba was always very reliant on Venezuela. That’s where they got their money, and they protected Venezuela, but that didn’t work out too well in this case,” Trump told The Post. “You know, many Cubans lost their lives last night. Did you know that? Many Cubans lost their lives. They were protecting Maduro. That was not a good move.”

Of course it is entirely possible that Colombia could rise to the top of Trump’s hit list, because Colombia sends a lot of drugs to the United States.

On Saturday, Trump’s answer was quite graphic when he was asked about something that Colombian President Gustavo Petro had just said…

President Donald Trump put Colombian President Gustavo Petro on notice during a Saturday press conference, where he also addressed the fallout from the U.S. military operation that captured Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro. Asked about Petro’s comment that he was “not concerned about anything happening to him in the aftermath of this operation,” Trump responded: “He has cocaine mills. He has factories where he makes cocaine. And yeah, I think I stick by my first statement. He’s making cocaine and they’re sending it into the United States, so he does have to watch his ass.”

If I was Petro, I would be taking extra security precautions from this point forward.

Mexico actually sends far more drugs into the United States than Colombia does, and President Trump is quite frustrated that Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum will not allow the U.S. military to take action against drug cartels on Mexican soil…

When asked about Mexico by Fox’s Griff Jenkins, Trump responded that the cartels have more power than its democratically elected left-wing president, Claudia Sheinbaum, whom Trump clashed with early in MAGA 2.0 over immigration and the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico. Trump said that Sheinbaum, 63, has rejected offers of American military aid to take action against the cartels, claiming she has told him, “No, no, no, Mr. President. No, no, no, please.”

But even though Sheinbaum is ruling out U.S. military operations on Mexican soil, Trump is suggesting that he might go ahead anyway, because “something’s going to have to be done with Mexico”…

Trump then hinted that he might order action in Mexico anyway, claiming that drugs coming over the southern border are killing Americans by the hundreds of thousands. “Something’s going to have to be done with Mexico,” he said.

It looks like our military is going to be busy for the foreseeable future.

On top of everything else, members of the Trump administration have been openly talking about taking control of Greenland once again…

“We do need Greenland, absolutely. We need it for defense,” Trump told The Atlantic in an interview published Jan. 4, describing the island as reportedly “surrounded by Russian and Chinese ships.” The same day, Katie Miller, the wife of White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, posted a photo of Greenland covered with the American flag. Above it, Miller wrote “SOON.” Denmark’s ambassador to the United States, Jesper Moeller Soerensen, responded, saying: “We expect full respect for the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark.”

Imagine the uproar that would be created if China or Russia was talking like this.

We really are living at a time of wars and rumors of wars, and global events are starting to get really crazy.

According to one military blog, “multiple C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft” just stopped in the UK as they were on their way to Europe…

Flight tracking data shows an increase in U.S. Air Force strategic airlift activity, including multiple C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft arriving at RAF Fairford, alongside the arrival of two AC-130 gunships at RAF Mildenhall. Approximately ten C-17 movements have been observed over a short period, with most flights originating from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia. While MH-47 Chinook helicopters have not been directly observed at RAF Fairford, several of the C-17 movements are assessed to have transported U.S. Army rotary-wing assets. The aircraft types involved, combined with departure locations and routing patterns, are consistent with the movement of special operations aviation units. Open-source imagery and flight data suggest likely involvement of assets associated with the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment.

We saw similar movements just before the U.S. bombed Iran during the 12 Day War.

President Trump warned Iran that the U.S. would strike if the Iranians started killing peaceful protesters.

And it is being reported that quite a few protesters in Iran have been shot dead.

So is Iran the next one on the list to feel Trump’s wrath?

Only time will tell.

But whoever it is, I have a feeling that we won’t have to wait too long to see who Trump bombs next.

